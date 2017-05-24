My GECU

Fueling the fight

Soldiers assigned to the 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, conduct a “refuel on the move” operation in support of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division’s Iron Focus 17 near Orogrande, N.M., Sunday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor .

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

OROGRANDE, N.M. – Soldiers need fuel to maneuver. While the vast training areas of Fort Bliss provide ample space for training and exercises, ensuring readiness and lethality, there aren’t many fuel points to be found. That’s where Soldiers assigned to the 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, come in.

The Soldiers executed a “refuel on the move” operation in the Chihuahuan Desert Sunday. A fairly uncommon operation, the unit topped off vehicles participating in Iron Focus 17. Iron Focus is 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD’s certification exercise before the unit goes to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, in August.

“We’re pretty much out here to fill up these guys so they can go on with their next push,” said Staff Sgt. Errica Harrigan, a petroleum supply specialist and platoon sergeant for the fuel platoon, 504th CSC. “(We give) a burst of fuel for two minutes, timed by my lieutenant and myself, and once that time is up, we just give them enough fuel to get them on their way and continue to fight.”

Nearly every military vehicle in the Army’s arsenal, HMMWVs, Paladins, M1A2 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles lined up to refuel. It was essentially one platoon refueling an entire brigade’s worth of vehicles.

Spc. Steven Rohweder, assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, puts fuel in an M1A2 Abrams tank during a “refuel on the move” operation near Orogrande, N.M., Sunday.

“We have 18,000 gallons on hand, but we can draw more. If we run dry and 2nd BCT still needs more, we have a plan to draw more immediately,” said Capt. Briana Keirstead, commander, 504th CSC. “If they need more fuel, we get it. Our job is not to be the choke point – it’s just to stop, fuel and they roll.”

The ROM was set up to provide fuel to eight vehicles at once, pushing 60 to 65 gallons of fuel in two minutes. There was a separate fuel point for mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, due to the fuel tank being on the opposite side of the vehicle. The Soldiers spent a long time preparing for the event.

“Months of planning, actually, we’ve been planning this ROM operation since December,” Harrigan said. “Making sure we have all the components, making sure our Soldiers are trained up beforehand.”

A ROM of this size is not usually done during this type of training exercise, and it was a great learning experience for the 504th CSC.

“For us to be doing a refuel mission, this is something that tactically hasn’t been rehearsed in a very long time,” Keirstead said.

Pfc. Anita Sevier, assigned to the 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, fuels up a HMMWV from 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, during a “refuel on the move” operation near Orogrande, N.M., Sunday.

The 504th was also responsible for the bulk distribution of water, gray water and serves as the ammunition holding area during Iron Focus 17. Fuel, water and ammunition are essential to the fight, critical to accomplishing the Army’s missions, and Soldiers of the 504th CSC were ready to support.

“There’s so much to say about them, they’re just so high speed and ready for whatever,” Harrigan said. “I’m very grateful that I have a bunch of Soldiers out here ready to work.”

The 504th was on call throughout Iron Focus to conduct emergency fuel and water runs during the exercise.

