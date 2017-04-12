My GECU

Four engineer elements ready for Middle East

Soldiers assigned to the 417th Engineer Company walk to the airplane that will take them from the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group to the Middle East March 27. Photo by Ismael Ortega, Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs.

By Adam Holguin , Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) Four U.S. Army Reserve engineering units departed Fort Bliss March 27, 28 and 30 for nine-month deployments providing an array of engineering services in the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

The 420th Engineer Brigade, from Bryan, Texas, will have command and control over a trio of northeastern engineers: the 854th Engineer Battalion, based out of Saugerties, New York, and their subordinate units, the 990th Engineer Company (Vertical) based at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and the 417th Engineer Company (Horizontal), from Bullville, New York.

“We will be working, essentially, in the entire CENTCOM area of operations … covering down on just about every mission that Army Central Command has,” said Col. James Groves, commander, 420th Eng. Bde. “We’ve got carpenters, plumbers, electricians (and) heavy equipment operators, so we can handle horizontal and vertical missions. Most of our work is either rehabilitation for host nations or quality of life improvements for Soldiers, so that is primarily what our focus will be.”

Each of the companies completed mobilization training with the 5th Armored Brigade during their time at Fort Bliss and McGregor Range Base Camp, New Mexico. The training not only gave Soldiers important tactical preparation but also gave them time to work together.

“The positive side of us being here for over 50 days … is that we were on ground with a battalion and two companies that will fall under us when we get into theater, so being here for the length of time, we’ve actually built a pretty good relationship,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Brown, command sergeant major, 420th Eng. Bde.

The units will be headquartered in Kuwait and deploy based on individual mission requirements that will dictate which size element will be needed to handle a mission, something the units incorporated into their training.

“(Projects will be) anywhere from platoon size and smaller missions, so we have been practicing putting our liaison noncommissioned officers in different areas so they can actually get the experience of being away from the headquarters and reaching back to us,” said Lt. Col. Jean Paul Plamondon, commander, 854th Eng. Bn.

The nature of this arrangement will require Soldiers to step into and take on leadership roles they may not normally undertake.

“Absolutely, we have seen a lot of the squad leader levels and below really step up to above their positions, have more responsibility. We really focused, while we were here, on the platoon level and below,” Plamondon said. “The focus was getting the Soldiers out on missions, out outside and doing some construction.”

The training allowed time for Soldier development, something leadership will need for the duration of the mission.

“I feel comfortable with the leadership that we have that we have instilled into the companies all the way down to the squad level,” Plamondon said.

The engineers took on tangible projects during training, which helped in their development and will leave a lasting mark here.

“We did some sun shades out there. We made some road improvements and some base camp improvements and some berm construction,” Plamondon said. “Any time  engineers can do work on a military base it saves taxpayers money and it gives engineers training that they wouldn’t normally get.”

Capt. Paul Green, commander, 990th Eng. Co., said Soldiers are leaving with more experience and hope they left McGregor a little nicer than when they arrived. “Because we are in the Reserves, a lot of times a mobilization is the only time that they really get to fall in onto some high-speed equipment and really get to do our actual Army jobs,” he said.

