Fort Lee Soldier named Inspector General NCO of the Year

Lt. Gen. David E. Quantock, left, the Army inspector general, presents Sgt. 1st Class Deneva Payne, right, the assistant inspector general for the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Lee, Va., a coin by prior to Payne receiving the Inspector General Noncommissioned Officer of the Year title at Fort Belvoir, Va., April 27. Photos by Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Inspector General Agency.

By Dustin Perry, U.S. Army Inspector General Agency:

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – A Soldier at Fort Lee, Virginia, earned the title of Office of the Inspector General Noncommissioned Officer of the Year April 27 following a three-day competition here that tested the participants’ IG and Army knowledge, military bearing and physical fitness.

Sgt. 1st Class Deneva Payne appeared stunned when her name was called among the eight NCOY competitors during a ceremony at Fort Belvoir’s Humphreys Hall, and she remained speechless as Lt. Gen. David E. Quantock, the Army inspector general, personally offered his congratulations.

“I was thinking, ‘Is this really true? Did I actually win?’” said Payne, the assistant IG for the Combined Arms Support Command since September 2016. “I could tell the other NCOs had knowledge and experience. We all were very competitive, so when they said I won, I was shocked.”

Considering Payne earned a perfect score on both the physical fitness test and the IG assessment exam, the Memphis, Tennessee, native’s shock was perhaps misplaced. Payne’s scores also rated among the highest for two other portions of the competition: the written essay and the formal board, a question-and-answer panel led by senior NCOs in the IG.

Sgt. 1st Class Deneva Payne, the assistant inspector general for the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Lee, Va, completes a 2-mile run April 26 at Fort Belvoir, Va., as part of a physical fitness test that was one of the events in the Inspector General Noncommissioned Officer of the Year competition. Payne earned a perfect score in the physical training test and later won the competition, which included a written essay, an exam and a question-and-answer panel led by senior NCOs in the IG.

Sgt. Maj. Dennis Zavodsky, the inspector general sergeant major, said Payne was “a clear choice” as the winner.

Zavodsky’s predecessor, now-retired Command Sgt. Maj. Allen Fritzsching, established the competition two years ago as a way to evaluate NCOs’ knowledge in the functions of the IG and the various duties and responsibilities they have as members of the organization, Zavodsky said. Army commands such as U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Army Pacific selected their top IG NCOs across active-duty service, the Reserves and National Guard to compete in the event.

“The intent of all the events is to promote competence across the (IG) field,” Zavodsky said. “I think the Army benefits from competitions like this because they increase our Soldiers’ competence level and give these NCOs confidence.”

The first day of the competition began with the written essay, during which the NCOs had four hours to write about how inspectors general affect the Army and to suggest one change. The essay proved to be the most challenging portion of the competition for Payne, she said, because she and the other competitors did not know beforehand what the topic was going to be.

“Normally, when I do an essay I am able to research and prepare, but this was impromptu,” said Payne, who enlisted in 2002. “I figured I would just sit down, think about what the question was, how I really felt about it, and then just really try to portray my thoughts on paper.”

Being able to participate in the event and represent her unit was an honor, Payne said, but more than that, she appreciated the opportunity to learn from and compete alongside her fellow IGs. Payne said that when she returns to her unit, she is looking forward to sharing the things she learned from the competition and hopefully making her organization stronger.

“I definitely came away from this competition with more knowledge and proficiency in the [IG] field,” said Payne. “I’ve only been working in the IG field for seven months now. I look forward to being able to give back to my fellow NCOs at Fort Lee.”

The seven other NCOs in the competition were Sgt. 1st Class Marc Dibernardo, assistant IG for the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Sgt. 1st Class Jason Dimond, assistant IG for USAREUR at Wiesbaden, Germany; Sgt. 1st Class Kansas Jackson, assistant IG for the 84th Training Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky; Master Sgt. James Kirksey, assistant IG for the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California; Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Lane, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Regional Health Command–Europe IG Office in Sembach, Germany; Sgt. 1st Class Vernon Maybin, assistant IG for the USARPAC IG at Fort Shafter, Hawaii; and Master Sgt. Brandon Morey, NCOIC of the California National Guard IG Office.

