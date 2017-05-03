My GECU

Fort Bliss salutes volunteers for $5 million in service

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua DeBord, center, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, receives his award for Fort Bliss Outstanding Ambassador Volunteer from Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and White’s spouse, Emma White, during the Fort Bliss Annual Volunteer Ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum on Friday. Photo by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua DeBord, center, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division, receives his award for Fort Bliss Outstanding Ambassador Volunteer from Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and White’s spouse, Emma White, during the Fort Bliss Annual Volunteer Ceremony at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum on Friday. Photo by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and his spouse Emma White, saluted the installation’s volunteers at the Fort Bliss Annual Volunteer Ceremony on Friday for $5 million worth of service.

“What makes today so great is not just that Soldiers will take extra time beyond the mission to help others, but the people that we’ll recognize today, who also have other things going on in their lives, take time to help somebody – in some cases people they may not even know,” White said at the ceremony. “That is the epitome of selfless service, which has been a foundation of our Department of Defense and our Army for over 200 years.”

The ceremony, held at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, concluded Volunteer Appreciation Week, which President Richard Nixon established by executive order in 1974, said Tephanie Hopper, manager of the Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps and master of ceremonies. The order encouraged citizens to not only volunteer, but honor those who give countless hours to improve their communities and the American way of life.

“Our theme this year is ‘Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers,’” Hopper said. “Salute is defined as an expression of kind wishes, courtesy, a sign of respect and honor. So today, we are honoring the kindness and selfless service of our volunteers. We salute you.”

Maj. Gen. White and Emma White presented the installation’s outstanding volunteers with awards and certificates, and in return, they received a symbolic check for $5 million, the value of the 205,000 hours Fort Bliss volunteers donated to the installation in the past year.

Joe Hernandez, volunteer coordinator and processing supervisor of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, was the event’s keynote speaker.

The organization distributed more than 11.25 million pounds of food last year, and couldn’t have done it without the more than 7,000 volunteers who put in more than 20,000 hours, Hernandez said.

Although he has a degree in criminal justice, 10 years of management experience and six years of law enforcement experience, Hernandez said he wouldn’t trade his job for anything.

“God put me to a mission to help people in need, so that’s where I’m at right now and I’m trying to complete that mission to help those people in need,” Hernandez said. “One out of four kids go to bed hungry, so that’s what we try to do – feed those kids that go to bed hungry.”

White and Hernandez encouraged everyone to volunteer.

“There are plenty (of opportunities) out there and if you just take one hour of your life – one hour to help somebody else out – it’s a really good feeling,” White said.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41413

Posted by on May 3 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.