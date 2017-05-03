Fort Bliss salutes volunteers for $5 million in service

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and his spouse Emma White, saluted the installation’s volunteers at the Fort Bliss Annual Volunteer Ceremony on Friday for $5 million worth of service.

“What makes today so great is not just that Soldiers will take extra time beyond the mission to help others, but the people that we’ll recognize today, who also have other things going on in their lives, take time to help somebody – in some cases people they may not even know,” White said at the ceremony. “That is the epitome of selfless service, which has been a foundation of our Department of Defense and our Army for over 200 years.”

The ceremony, held at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, concluded Volunteer Appreciation Week, which President Richard Nixon established by executive order in 1974, said Tephanie Hopper, manager of the Fort Bliss Army Volunteer Corps and master of ceremonies. The order encouraged citizens to not only volunteer, but honor those who give countless hours to improve their communities and the American way of life.

“Our theme this year is ‘Fort Bliss Salutes Volunteers,’” Hopper said. “Salute is defined as an expression of kind wishes, courtesy, a sign of respect and honor. So today, we are honoring the kindness and selfless service of our volunteers. We salute you.”

Maj. Gen. White and Emma White presented the installation’s outstanding volunteers with awards and certificates, and in return, they received a symbolic check for $5 million, the value of the 205,000 hours Fort Bliss volunteers donated to the installation in the past year.

Joe Hernandez, volunteer coordinator and processing supervisor of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, was the event’s keynote speaker.

The organization distributed more than 11.25 million pounds of food last year, and couldn’t have done it without the more than 7,000 volunteers who put in more than 20,000 hours, Hernandez said.

Although he has a degree in criminal justice, 10 years of management experience and six years of law enforcement experience, Hernandez said he wouldn’t trade his job for anything.

“God put me to a mission to help people in need, so that’s where I’m at right now and I’m trying to complete that mission to help those people in need,” Hernandez said. “One out of four kids go to bed hungry, so that’s what we try to do – feed those kids that go to bed hungry.”

White and Hernandez encouraged everyone to volunteer.

“There are plenty (of opportunities) out there and if you just take one hour of your life – one hour to help somebody else out – it’s a really good feeling,” White said.