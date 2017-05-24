My GECU

Fort Bliss remembers Annual ceremony honors the fallen, carries on memories

Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, roll out to the range during a joint live-fire coordination exercise, part of Iron Focus 2017, in the Chihuahuan Desert May 9. Iron Focus is a brigade certification exercise before the unit heads to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., this August. The exercise concluded yesterday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, roll out to the range during a joint live-fire coordination exercise, part of Iron Focus 2017, in the Chihuahuan Desert May 9. Iron Focus is a brigade certification exercise before the unit heads to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., this August. The exercise concluded yesterday. Photos by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) First Armored Division and Fort Bliss made a commitment to families of Soldiers who lost their lives in combat – to never forget their service and sacrifice. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the names of Soldiers who passed away in combat are added to the memorial wall at the Field of Honor here.

Two more names were added to the wall during a ceremony Friday.

“Holding this ceremony each year is an opportunity to remind the loved ones that their Soldier is never forgotten. They live on with their families, their friends and especially us, their fellow Soldiers,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general – support, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, during the ceremony.

Sgt. John P. Rodriguez, assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, passed away Jan. 12 while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait.

“His family and friends remember him as an exceptional Soldier, son and brother whose infectious smile will be missed every day,” Landes said. “By every account, John was an outstanding Soldier, husband, son and brother. He touched the lives of so many of our Soldiers and veterans over the last couple years.”

Spc. Ronald L. Murray, assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, passed away Nov. 10, 2016, while serving with 3rd BCT, 1st AD, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait.

“He was a very outgoing Soldier, with a very contagious personality. He’ll be missed,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Caldwell, commander, 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt. “He’s definitely one of those Soldiers that has influenced the formation for a lifetime. His personality, the way he cared for people, being a brother, he leaves a legacy.”

A few hundred Soldiers, friends and family members gathered to remember the Soldiers.

A Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, pays his respects to Spc. Ronald Murray during a ceremony at the Field of Honor here Friday. Murray passed away supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

A Soldier assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, pays his respects to Spc. Ronald Murray during a ceremony at the Field of Honor here Friday. Murray passed away supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

“For all of us who have lost a fellow Soldier or someone close to us, we keep their memory alive by sharing stories, speaking their name and thinking of them often,” Landes said.

Murray’s mother, father and sister Brittany made the trip from the East Coast for the ceremony and joined Landes to unveil the new plaques on the wall.

“I really want to thank the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss for honoring my son. He was a hero. Our family deeply misses him,” said Sonia Clark, Murray’s mother.

Murray came from a military family; his father served, and his mother is a senior airman in the North Carolina Air National Guard.

As a tribute to the fallen Soldiers, a final roll call was conducted during the ceremony. Rodriguez and Murray’s names were called three times, with no answer. Following the silence, Spc. Nathaniel Sheppard, assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band, played “Taps.”

Soldiers assigned to 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt., lined up to pay their respects to their fallen comrade. As each reached the plaque, they took a knee and placed a hand on Murray’s name.

“I’ll be honest, it’s an awesome, overwhelming feeling to see them lined up,” Clark said. “I want to shake every single Soldier’s hand, but I just don’t have time. It’s very heartwarming.”

Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, line up to pay respects to Spc. Ronald Murray during a ceremony at the Field of Honor here Friday. Murray passed away supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, line up to pay respects to Spc. Ronald Murray during a ceremony at the Field of Honor here Friday. Murray passed away supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

The ceremony served as a reminder of the   Soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and is a message to their families that they will never be forgotten.

“The Field of Honor helps us in that endeavor – to keep alive the memory of our bravest Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice and I know this field, situated as it is right here by the front gate along this run route, continues to stand in honor of their fallen comrades as a source of remembrance and strength for those they left behind,” Landes said.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41671

Posted by on May 24 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.