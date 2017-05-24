Fort Bliss remembers Annual ceremony honors the fallen, carries on memories

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017) First Armored Division and Fort Bliss made a commitment to families of Soldiers who lost their lives in combat – to never forget their service and sacrifice. Since Sept. 11, 2001, the names of Soldiers who passed away in combat are added to the memorial wall at the Field of Honor here.

Two more names were added to the wall during a ceremony Friday.

“Holding this ceremony each year is an opportunity to remind the loved ones that their Soldier is never forgotten. They live on with their families, their friends and especially us, their fellow Soldiers,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general – support, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, during the ceremony.

Sgt. John P. Rodriguez, assigned to 2nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, passed away Jan. 12 while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait.

“His family and friends remember him as an exceptional Soldier, son and brother whose infectious smile will be missed every day,” Landes said. “By every account, John was an outstanding Soldier, husband, son and brother. He touched the lives of so many of our Soldiers and veterans over the last couple years.”

Spc. Ronald L. Murray, assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, passed away Nov. 10, 2016, while serving with 3rd BCT, 1st AD, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait.

“He was a very outgoing Soldier, with a very contagious personality. He’ll be missed,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Caldwell, commander, 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt. “He’s definitely one of those Soldiers that has influenced the formation for a lifetime. His personality, the way he cared for people, being a brother, he leaves a legacy.”

A few hundred Soldiers, friends and family members gathered to remember the Soldiers.

“For all of us who have lost a fellow Soldier or someone close to us, we keep their memory alive by sharing stories, speaking their name and thinking of them often,” Landes said.

Murray’s mother, father and sister Brittany made the trip from the East Coast for the ceremony and joined Landes to unveil the new plaques on the wall.

“I really want to thank the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss for honoring my son. He was a hero. Our family deeply misses him,” said Sonia Clark, Murray’s mother.

Murray came from a military family; his father served, and his mother is a senior airman in the North Carolina Air National Guard.

As a tribute to the fallen Soldiers, a final roll call was conducted during the ceremony. Rodriguez and Murray’s names were called three times, with no answer. Following the silence, Spc. Nathaniel Sheppard, assigned to the 1st Armored Division Band, played “Taps.”

Soldiers assigned to 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt., lined up to pay their respects to their fallen comrade. As each reached the plaque, they took a knee and placed a hand on Murray’s name.

“I’ll be honest, it’s an awesome, overwhelming feeling to see them lined up,” Clark said. “I want to shake every single Soldier’s hand, but I just don’t have time. It’s very heartwarming.”

The ceremony served as a reminder of the Soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and is a message to their families that they will never be forgotten.

“The Field of Honor helps us in that endeavor – to keep alive the memory of our bravest Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice and I know this field, situated as it is right here by the front gate along this run route, continues to stand in honor of their fallen comrades as a source of remembrance and strength for those they left behind,” Landes said.