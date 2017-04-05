Fort Bliss remembers: 3rd annual Run for the Fallen 5K

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) For families of fallen service members, time passes – but they continue to live with the loss every day. Rafael Ramirez, Jr. and his wife, Maria, lost their son, Spc. Rafael Ramirez, III, more than eight years ago.

“The death of a child, no matter what age, is the worst pain in the world,” Ramirez said. “It’s been very hard on us. We remember him every day, of course.”

Ramirez remembers happy memories of his son, who was a drummer and a jokester. The Fort Bliss and El Paso community came together to stand with survivors such as Ramirez and remember their fallen service members at the Run for the Fallen ceremony and 5K at the Field of Honor here Saturday.

“It’s something, a small part that we can do, because of what’s happened in their lives that will forever affect them,” said Helen Barrientes, program manager, Fort Bliss Survivor Outreach Services. “The Run for the Fallen is something that the survivors asked for, to bring the community of Fort Bliss and the community of El Paso together to honor all branches of the service, to really thank the survivors for the sacrifice that they live with every day.”

More than 1,200 people showed up to show their support and participate in the run. During a ceremony, survivors read the names of fallen service members, followed by a moment of silence and the playing of “Taps.”

Just as grief ebbs and flows, so did the atmosphere of the event. There were somber moments, thinking of the loss, and happy moments as survivors remembered good times with their loved ones. About 225 survivors, along with friends and coworkers of those who lost their lives while serving our country, were in attendance.

“That’s how our country is – we support each other and our military men and women. A lot of these people don’t know what we’re going through, but they’re here to support us,” Ramirez said. “Fort Bliss has been a part of our community and it helps us, emotionally, to see people that don’t even know us to come support us.”

Many in attendance had a reason for running. One group of Soldiers ran in memory of their friends, Spcs. Ray West and Trey Mitchell, who passed away in October 2016.

“(We’re here) to show them how much we still care about them and remember their lives and enjoy this for them, because I know they would love this too, to be out here running with us,” said Sgt. Geralyn Moon. “It’s really good, it’s comforting. We had a lot of fun together … we just tell stories and have a good time thinking about them and having good memories of them instead of thinking about the tragedy.”

Some participants ran, some walked and some pushed strollers, but all paid tribute to the memory of those who are no longer with us.

“We come here to honor the fallen,” said Ramirez. “The sacrifice, that not just him but all the other Soldiers have done the ultimate sacrifice, given up their lives to protect our freedoms.”