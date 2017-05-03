Fort Bliss recognizes individuals for community support

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Soldiers, family members and civilians who work and live here rely on the support of the community. Few Army posts enjoy such strong support from the local community as those assigned to Fort Bliss. Fort Bliss leaders took the opportunity to recognize three individuals who significantly contribute to that support.

“A few years ago, there was a decision made to recognize citizens of El Paso, those that live in and amongst us in our community for their outstanding work for military families and Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, Dr. Diana Natalicio, president of the University of Texas at El Paso, and David Burge, a reporter for the El Paso Times, were inducted into the Wall of Patriots after their portraits were unveiled during a ceremony at the Fountains at Farah April 26.

“All three of these individuals have had an enormous impact on the lives of multiple families over multiple years, have taken care of our Soldiers and helped tell our story to our own Army,” White said. “So this is a special night and I’m extremely honored to be standing up here to help induct these three individuals into the Wall of Patriots.”

Fort Bliss’ Wall of Patriots, located at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here, is a way of showing appreciation to the local community for their support of service members and their families. White said the relationship between El Paso and Fort Bliss is unique.

“We’ve lived on both sides of the United States of America, in the heartland, and we’ve been to Germany. This relationship outclasses everything that I’ve seen before,” White said.

Leeser was recognized in part because under his leadership, city officials keep Soldiers and Fort Bliss families in mind when developing city-wide programs. Leeser said he strives to make the life of citizens of El Paso better, and that includes those assigned to Fort Bliss.

“We live as one community and we’ve had some incredible leaders here, and it’s made it really easy to be part of Fort Bliss,” Leeser said. “The Army somehow continues to find these great leaders and keep sending them to us. We continue to grow together. We continue to grow closer, together.”

Next, Natalicio was honored for recognizing the unique challenges the military community faces when pursuing education and working to provide options for them. Under her direction, UTEP developed the Military Student Success Center, which serves as the starting point for an increasing number of military students pursuing college degrees. Natalicio thanked the whole team at UTEP for their hard work and the impact they have on people at Fort Bliss and throughout the community.

“We have a great commitment at UTEP to help everyone in this community achieve their full potential and their biggest dreams,” Natalicio said. “That includes everyone at Fort Bliss and everyone who is associated with or has been associated with Fort Bliss.”

The third inductee, David Burge, is a military reporter for the El Paso Times, and helps tell the Army’s story. He’s covered the military for the past six years, even traveling with units to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, multiple times in an effort to cover multifaceted missions.

“I love going out in the field and telling people’s stories. I love going out in the field and meeting Soldiers of all ranks,” Burge said. “I’ve been around this incredible team every day of our men and women in the Army and their patriotism and devotion to duty never ceases to amaze me and inspires me to do my best every day.”

Fort Bliss began the Wall of Patriots more than a decade ago. There are 20 other inductees and this was the fourth year of the Strong Ties event.