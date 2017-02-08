My GECU

Fort Bliss primary care clinics attain NCQA recognition

Elizabeth Fuentes, physical therapy assistant, monitors Spc. Lorenzo Lewis, utilities equipment repairer, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, as he conducts exercises during a physical therapy session at the Physical Therapy Clinic within the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Medical Center, Jan. 24. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

Elizabeth Fuentes, physical therapy assistant, monitors Spc. Lorenzo Lewis, utilities equipment repairer, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, as he conducts exercises during a physical therapy session at the Physical Therapy Clinic within the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Medical Center, Jan. 24. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb 9, 2017) Multiple Fort Bliss Patient Centered Medical Homes, part of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s system for health, were recently recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for their emphasis on quality health care delivery.

The NCQA, an organization dedicated to improving health care quality, recognized the Soldier Care Clinic at the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center, the East Bliss Health and Dental Clinic and Soldier Family Medical Center with level III recognition, as well as Mendoza’s Pediatric and Family Practice Clinics with level II recognition. The path to earning the three-year recognition involves clinics demonstrating an ability to meet evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and participative relationships.

“It sets our guidelines for the patient-centered medical home,” said Capt. Blake Busey, officer in charge, Mendoza SFMC. “(NCQA certification) is aimed at increasing patient satisfaction while improving quality of care at a lower cost.”

According to the NCQA, participation in recognition programs demonstrates the clinic values quality health care delivery and latest clinical protocols to ensure that patients receive the best care at the right time. Level III is the highest rated recognition the organization issues.

Capt. Richard Carlisle, comprehensive dentist, Fort Bliss Dental Health Activity, gets his vital signs checked by Lorraine Espinoza, a licensed vocational nurse, at the start of a wellness visit at the Soldier Family Care Center, Jan. 24.

Capt. Richard Carlisle, comprehensive dentist, Fort Bliss Dental Health Activity, gets his vital signs checked by Lorraine Espinoza, a licensed vocational nurse, at the start of a wellness visit at the Soldier Family Care Center, Jan. 24.

For the medical teams across Fort Bliss, the recognition is a result of a restructuring effort over the past years that has changed patient encounters as well as the significance of patient relations.

“The PCMH is a patient-centered approach, whole management rather than disease management,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Duque, chief, Department of Primary Care. “It’s population health management approach. We’re taking care of the overall health of a person rather than just a disease management approach.”

In 2011, when the PCMH concept was introduced at Fort Bliss primary care clinics, the idea was to build a coordinated, team-based role of primary care providers. Integral to the success of performing as a system for health was nursing support and their roles and functions with patient interaction.

Nurses’ proactive approach to patient health includes communicating upcoming medical due dates and suggested appointments and exams based on the individual patient’s medical needs.

“There should be a relationship between the patient, the provider and the health care team,” Duque said. “Rather than having the potential of seeing a random health care provider the patient is now treated by a team they are assigned to.”

Teams are usually composed of three to five providers, two registered nurses, six to 10 licensed vocational nurses and administrative support.

Restructuring efforts for the clinics has also involved establishing all-around support for patients at the primary care clinics rather than referring patients to other locations.

“We have ancillary support at (Mendoza SFMC) such as behavioral health, physical therapy, nutrition support and clinical pharmacist,” Duque said. “We’re not sending patients out for these specialized services. The services are here, in your home, providing that care.”

“We want to provide care for the patient so they feel like they are in their home and are able to get everything they need at that one primary care visit,” Busey said. “They should feel as if we’re constantly reaching out to them, engaging them and involving them in their own care.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40518

Posted by on Feb 8 2017. Filed under Healthbeat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.