Fort Bliss primary care clinics attain NCQA recognition

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb 9, 2017) Multiple Fort Bliss Patient Centered Medical Homes, part of William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s system for health, were recently recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for their emphasis on quality health care delivery.

The NCQA, an organization dedicated to improving health care quality, recognized the Soldier Care Clinic at the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center, the East Bliss Health and Dental Clinic and Soldier Family Medical Center with level III recognition, as well as Mendoza’s Pediatric and Family Practice Clinics with level II recognition. The path to earning the three-year recognition involves clinics demonstrating an ability to meet evidence-based, patient-centered processes that focus on highly coordinated care and participative relationships.

“It sets our guidelines for the patient-centered medical home,” said Capt. Blake Busey, officer in charge, Mendoza SFMC. “(NCQA certification) is aimed at increasing patient satisfaction while improving quality of care at a lower cost.”

According to the NCQA, participation in recognition programs demonstrates the clinic values quality health care delivery and latest clinical protocols to ensure that patients receive the best care at the right time. Level III is the highest rated recognition the organization issues.

For the medical teams across Fort Bliss, the recognition is a result of a restructuring effort over the past years that has changed patient encounters as well as the significance of patient relations.

“The PCMH is a patient-centered approach, whole management rather than disease management,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Duque, chief, Department of Primary Care. “It’s population health management approach. We’re taking care of the overall health of a person rather than just a disease management approach.”

In 2011, when the PCMH concept was introduced at Fort Bliss primary care clinics, the idea was to build a coordinated, team-based role of primary care providers. Integral to the success of performing as a system for health was nursing support and their roles and functions with patient interaction.

Nurses’ proactive approach to patient health includes communicating upcoming medical due dates and suggested appointments and exams based on the individual patient’s medical needs.

“There should be a relationship between the patient, the provider and the health care team,” Duque said. “Rather than having the potential of seeing a random health care provider the patient is now treated by a team they are assigned to.”

Teams are usually composed of three to five providers, two registered nurses, six to 10 licensed vocational nurses and administrative support.

Restructuring efforts for the clinics has also involved establishing all-around support for patients at the primary care clinics rather than referring patients to other locations.

“We have ancillary support at (Mendoza SFMC) such as behavioral health, physical therapy, nutrition support and clinical pharmacist,” Duque said. “We’re not sending patients out for these specialized services. The services are here, in your home, providing that care.”

“We want to provide care for the patient so they feel like they are in their home and are able to get everything they need at that one primary care visit,” Busey said. “They should feel as if we’re constantly reaching out to them, engaging them and involving them in their own care.”