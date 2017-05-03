My GECU

Fort Bliss National Cemetery renders military honors

Suzanne Cooper, program support assistant at the Fort Bliss and Fort Bayard National Cemeteries, folds the flag during a military honors ceremony for eight veterans at Fort Bliss National Cemetery April 27. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

Suzanne Cooper, program support assistant at the Fort Bliss and Fort Bayard National Cemeteries, folds the flag during a military honors ceremony for eight veterans at Fort Bliss National Cemetery April 27. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Employees of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery base the military honors ceremonies they hold quarterly on a simple premise: Every veteran deserves military honors.

“Every veteran deserves to have their service honored and their family to feel that the nation respects and gives dignity to their service,” said Eldon Woodie, director, Fort Bliss National Cemetery, before a military honors ceremony at the cemetery April 27. “Here, anybody who was buried in a previous quarter without military honors requested, we make sure they get those military honors.”

Sgt. Justin Mabrey, a member of the 1st Armored Division Band, plays “Taps” during a military honors ceremony for eight veterans at Fort Bliss National Cemetery April 27.

Sgt. Justin Mabrey, a member of the 1st Armored Division Band, plays “Taps” during a military honors ceremony for eight veterans at Fort Bliss National Cemetery April 27.

Woodie, several other cemetery employees, members of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders, members of the El Paso Marine Honor Unit and a Soldier from the 1st Armored Division Band – there to play “Taps” – gathered to provide military honors to eight former service members of the Army, Air Force and Navy whose family members had not requested the honors.

050417unitnews5_3The service members included four retirees, four World War II veterans, four Korean War veterans, two Vietnam War veterans and two recipients of the Bronze Star, Woodie said.

“In their lives, some of them served one tour, some of them served a career, but they dedicated part of their lives to protecting the vital national interests of the United States of America,” Woodie said during the ceremony. “It was a sacrifice for them to be away from their communities for however long they served and certainly a sacrifice for their families. All of these gentlemen were able to come home and we recognize them and we honor them.”

As Woodie read off the veterans’ names, Amber Bergman, 10, there with her grandfather, a member of the West Texas Patriot Riders, struck a note on a xylophone after each name.050417unitnews5_4

Then, Suzanne Cooper, program support assistant, Fort Bliss and Fort Bayard National Cemeteries, and James Porter, foreman, Fort Bliss National Cemetery, unfolded an American flag and held it over a symbolic coffin. Then they refolded the flag and presented symbolically it to Paul Lewey, a member of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders who stood in for the veterans’ next of kin.

Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bob Way, a member of the El Paso Marine Honor Unit, said members of the organization volunteer to provide three-volley salutes at the cemetery’s military honors ceremonies out of a deep sense of patriotism.

“It’s the last respect and honors that we can provide for the veterans,” Way said. “…They’re a veteran. They served their country. They deserve that honor, and that’s the way we treat it.”

Likewise, members of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders said they also participate to make sure veterans receive the honor they deserve.

“Every veteran should have honors. I mean, with no exceptions,” said retired Sgt. Maj. Chuck Steward, a member of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders.

Steward said although most members of the organization are members and motorcycle riders, it is not necessary to be either to join.

Lovey Griffin, a member of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders, said she is an example of one member who isn’t a veteran and doesn’t ride a motorcycle. She volunteers because she believes it is always necessary to honor members of the military, she said.

“I called into (Patriot Guard Riders) headquarters and they said no, anybody can join, anybody can participate,” Griffin said. “All we need to have is respect for our military and our veterans and I’m very honored to be doing this.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41428

Posted by on May 3 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.