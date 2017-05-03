Fort Bliss National Cemetery renders military honors

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Employees of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery base the military honors ceremonies they hold quarterly on a simple premise: Every veteran deserves military honors.

“Every veteran deserves to have their service honored and their family to feel that the nation respects and gives dignity to their service,” said Eldon Woodie, director, Fort Bliss National Cemetery, before a military honors ceremony at the cemetery April 27. “Here, anybody who was buried in a previous quarter without military honors requested, we make sure they get those military honors.”

Woodie, several other cemetery employees, members of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders, members of the El Paso Marine Honor Unit and a Soldier from the 1st Armored Division Band – there to play “Taps” – gathered to provide military honors to eight former service members of the Army, Air Force and Navy whose family members had not requested the honors.

The service members included four retirees, four World War II veterans, four Korean War veterans, two Vietnam War veterans and two recipients of the Bronze Star, Woodie said.

“In their lives, some of them served one tour, some of them served a career, but they dedicated part of their lives to protecting the vital national interests of the United States of America,” Woodie said during the ceremony. “It was a sacrifice for them to be away from their communities for however long they served and certainly a sacrifice for their families. All of these gentlemen were able to come home and we recognize them and we honor them.”

As Woodie read off the veterans’ names, Amber Bergman, 10, there with her grandfather, a member of the West Texas Patriot Riders, struck a note on a xylophone after each name.

Then, Suzanne Cooper, program support assistant, Fort Bliss and Fort Bayard National Cemeteries, and James Porter, foreman, Fort Bliss National Cemetery, unfolded an American flag and held it over a symbolic coffin. Then they refolded the flag and presented symbolically it to Paul Lewey, a member of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders who stood in for the veterans’ next of kin.

Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bob Way, a member of the El Paso Marine Honor Unit, said members of the organization volunteer to provide three-volley salutes at the cemetery’s military honors ceremonies out of a deep sense of patriotism.

“It’s the last respect and honors that we can provide for the veterans,” Way said. “…They’re a veteran. They served their country. They deserve that honor, and that’s the way we treat it.”

Likewise, members of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders said they also participate to make sure veterans receive the honor they deserve.

“Every veteran should have honors. I mean, with no exceptions,” said retired Sgt. Maj. Chuck Steward, a member of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders.

Steward said although most members of the organization are members and motorcycle riders, it is not necessary to be either to join.

Lovey Griffin, a member of the West Texas Patriot Guard Riders, said she is an example of one member who isn’t a veteran and doesn’t ride a motorcycle. She volunteers because she believes it is always necessary to honor members of the military, she said.

“I called into (Patriot Guard Riders) headquarters and they said no, anybody can join, anybody can participate,” Griffin said. “All we need to have is respect for our military and our veterans and I’m very honored to be doing this.”