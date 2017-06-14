My GECU

Fort Bliss legal assistance wins 19th excellence award in a row

Sgt. Mathew Dunn, a paralegal specialist, speaks with a Soldier at the Fort Bliss Soldier Resilience and Readiness Center here June 2. Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

Sgt. Mathew Dunn, a paralegal specialist, speaks with a Soldier at the Fort Bliss Soldier Resilience and Readiness Center here June 2. Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance Office has an enviable problem: The office won the Army Chief of Staff’s Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance again this year and wall space up front is getting scarce for another certificate.

“This is the 19th year in a row that we’ve won this,” said Daniel Jordan, chief, legal client services, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, “but it’s not that easy to get. Not everybody gets it.”

The office competed against other large offices throughout the Army, and only seven other offices in that category, including III Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, received the award. The award is based on achievements during the 2015-16 fiscal year, and during that time, three numbers in particular show how well the office has served the post.

The office provided wills, legal advice and powers of attorney to 25,889 deploying and redeploying Soldiers, the Fort Bliss Tax Center saved Soldiers $1.3 million in tax preparation fees and the office saved members of the Fort Bliss community $1.9 million in legal fees, Jordan said.

In addition, the tax center secured more than $8 million in tax refund money, Jordan said.

The Army Chief of Staff’s office announced the award winners in May, Jordan said.

The award takes into account the quality of the legal assistance office’s legal assistance, innovations to provide better assistance, professional development for attorneys and support personnel and the quality of the office’s preventative law program.

Jordan said he attributes the office’s success to the attorneys and support staff who work there.

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, nominated the office for the award, noting the office’s quality legal services in settings that often require quick service.

“Our Soldiers live and work in an environment that presents many challenges due to a fast and diverse operational tempo,” White said in his nominating memo. “Such an environment requires our Soldiers to be ready on short notice to perform military duties here and abroad to accomplish the Army’s vital missions.”

The office encompasses the Legal Assistance Office, the Special Victims Counsel Program, the Fort Bliss Tax Center and the legal services provided at the Fort Bliss Soldier Resilience and Ready Center, Jordan said.

Those eligible for legal assistance services include active-duty Soldiers, Reserve Soldiers who are on orders for 30 days or more, military retirees (with a blue retiree identification card) and their family members, Jordan said.

In this area, that means the office has about 180,000 people who are eligible for services, Jordan said. “It’s like being the law firm of a decent-sized town or city,” he said.

Attorneys in the office advise individuals on a range of legal issues that include marriage, divorce, adoption, military family support, consumer law, real estate, landlord and tenant, review of legal documents, military administrative actions and taxes, Jordan said.

In addition, the office helps with wills, powers of attorney and more, Jordan said.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 568-7141.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41876

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.