Fort Bliss legal assistance wins 19th excellence award in a row

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) The Fort Bliss Legal Assistance Office has an enviable problem: The office won the Army Chief of Staff’s Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance again this year and wall space up front is getting scarce for another certificate.

“This is the 19th year in a row that we’ve won this,” said Daniel Jordan, chief, legal client services, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, “but it’s not that easy to get. Not everybody gets it.”

The office competed against other large offices throughout the Army, and only seven other offices in that category, including III Corps and Fort Hood, Texas, received the award. The award is based on achievements during the 2015-16 fiscal year, and during that time, three numbers in particular show how well the office has served the post.

The office provided wills, legal advice and powers of attorney to 25,889 deploying and redeploying Soldiers, the Fort Bliss Tax Center saved Soldiers $1.3 million in tax preparation fees and the office saved members of the Fort Bliss community $1.9 million in legal fees, Jordan said.

In addition, the tax center secured more than $8 million in tax refund money, Jordan said.

The Army Chief of Staff’s office announced the award winners in May, Jordan said.

The award takes into account the quality of the legal assistance office’s legal assistance, innovations to provide better assistance, professional development for attorneys and support personnel and the quality of the office’s preventative law program.

Jordan said he attributes the office’s success to the attorneys and support staff who work there.

Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, nominated the office for the award, noting the office’s quality legal services in settings that often require quick service.

“Our Soldiers live and work in an environment that presents many challenges due to a fast and diverse operational tempo,” White said in his nominating memo. “Such an environment requires our Soldiers to be ready on short notice to perform military duties here and abroad to accomplish the Army’s vital missions.”

The office encompasses the Legal Assistance Office, the Special Victims Counsel Program, the Fort Bliss Tax Center and the legal services provided at the Fort Bliss Soldier Resilience and Ready Center, Jordan said.

Those eligible for legal assistance services include active-duty Soldiers, Reserve Soldiers who are on orders for 30 days or more, military retirees (with a blue retiree identification card) and their family members, Jordan said.

In this area, that means the office has about 180,000 people who are eligible for services, Jordan said. “It’s like being the law firm of a decent-sized town or city,” he said.

Attorneys in the office advise individuals on a range of legal issues that include marriage, divorce, adoption, military family support, consumer law, real estate, landlord and tenant, review of legal documents, military administrative actions and taxes, Jordan said.

In addition, the office helps with wills, powers of attorney and more, Jordan said.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 568-7141.