My GECU

Fort Bliss Historical Association goes digital

John Hamilton, right, director of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, and Kimberly Orzel, social media coordinator for the Fort Bliss Historical Association, look at historic photos at the museum Monday. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

John Hamilton, right, director of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, and Kimberly Orzel, social media coordinator for the Fort Bliss Historical Association, look at historic photos at the museum Monday. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) As it stands, there are only two entries for Fort Bliss on The Clio history app, but members of the Fort Bliss Historical Association hope to increase that number in spades.

“The Clio is an open digital environment where local historians can write mini articles about historic sites and then it’s vetted by professional historians,” said Kimberly Orzel, a member of the association spearheading the effort. “The historical association has its own account with it and what I want us to do is to find local historians or students willing to write the articles.”

Hamilton shows a photo of Maj. Gen. Bruce R. Magruder, the first commanding general of 1st Armored Division, at the museum Monday. It is one example of thousands of photos members of the Fort Bliss Historical Association hopes to digitally archive for the museum.

Hamilton shows a photo of Maj. Gen. Bruce R. Magruder, the first commanding general of 1st Armored Division, at the museum Monday. It is one example of thousands of photos members of the Fort Bliss Historical Association hopes to digitally archive for the museum.

With historical markers and buildings all over post, there’s plenty to write about, Orzel said.

“Even the streets on this post are named after historic things and I don’t think people really notice,” Orzel said. “They don’t know who JEB Stuart is or what the Kasserine (Way) is named after, so I think by becoming more connected with the (Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum) and the historical association, they can see the history all around them and feel more connected to it and to the post.”

Once the app receives enough entries about a place, people can create a tour that others can follow on their phones, and that is the association’s goal with the app, Orzel said. For now, the app has one general article about Fort Bliss and another about the Buffalo Soldier historical marker.

The articles only have to be two or three paragraphs long, and they should include photos and links to more information, Orzel said.

In addition to preserving Fort Bliss history by collecting oral histories, creating educational programs and gathering artifacts, association members raise money for new exhibits or educational programs at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum.

Artillery casings are among the many objects in the archives of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum.

Artillery casings are among the many objects in the archives of the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum.

Orzel, a military spouse who holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Arizona State University and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, created the first exhibit people see when they walk into the museum. It shows two World War II Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division manning a howitzer during the Battle of Kasserine Pass in Tunisia.

She also created a digitization plan for the museum last spring, and it entails scanning thousands of historical photographs in the museum’s archives. The association raised money for a scanner and computer so volunteers can upload the photos, and the equipment is ready for use at the museum.

It’s offline, so it is not necessary for volunteers to have a common access card to use the computer, Orzel said.

John Hamilton, director, Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, said the photos take up eight feet of space in the museum’s archives.

“I’ve got photos that go back to 1910,” Hamilton said. “Some go back earlier than that, to the 1890s. Beyond that, not so much. We’ve got a few things that are 1870-ish, but before then there weren’t a whole lot of people doing photography.”

Orzel said the association only has three participating members, and they would like more people to join. People can pick up membership forms at the museum.

For more information, contact Orzel at historicfortbliss@gmail.com or visit the association’s Facebook page.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40384

Posted by on Jan 25 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.