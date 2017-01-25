Fort Bliss Historical Association goes digital

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) As it stands, there are only two entries for Fort Bliss on The Clio history app, but members of the Fort Bliss Historical Association hope to increase that number in spades.

“The Clio is an open digital environment where local historians can write mini articles about historic sites and then it’s vetted by professional historians,” said Kimberly Orzel, a member of the association spearheading the effort. “The historical association has its own account with it and what I want us to do is to find local historians or students willing to write the articles.”

With historical markers and buildings all over post, there’s plenty to write about, Orzel said.

“Even the streets on this post are named after historic things and I don’t think people really notice,” Orzel said. “They don’t know who JEB Stuart is or what the Kasserine (Way) is named after, so I think by becoming more connected with the (Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum) and the historical association, they can see the history all around them and feel more connected to it and to the post.”

Once the app receives enough entries about a place, people can create a tour that others can follow on their phones, and that is the association’s goal with the app, Orzel said. For now, the app has one general article about Fort Bliss and another about the Buffalo Soldier historical marker.

The articles only have to be two or three paragraphs long, and they should include photos and links to more information, Orzel said.

In addition to preserving Fort Bliss history by collecting oral histories, creating educational programs and gathering artifacts, association members raise money for new exhibits or educational programs at the Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum.

Orzel, a military spouse who holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Arizona State University and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, created the first exhibit people see when they walk into the museum. It shows two World War II Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division manning a howitzer during the Battle of Kasserine Pass in Tunisia.

She also created a digitization plan for the museum last spring, and it entails scanning thousands of historical photographs in the museum’s archives. The association raised money for a scanner and computer so volunteers can upload the photos, and the equipment is ready for use at the museum.

It’s offline, so it is not necessary for volunteers to have a common access card to use the computer, Orzel said.

John Hamilton, director, Fort Bliss and Old Ironsides Museum, said the photos take up eight feet of space in the museum’s archives.

“I’ve got photos that go back to 1910,” Hamilton said. “Some go back earlier than that, to the 1890s. Beyond that, not so much. We’ve got a few things that are 1870-ish, but before then there weren’t a whole lot of people doing photography.”

Orzel said the association only has three participating members, and they would like more people to join. People can pick up membership forms at the museum.

For more information, contact Orzel at historicfortbliss@gmail.com or visit the association’s Facebook page.