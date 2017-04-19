My GECU

Fort Bliss E.S. students visit, interact with CAB Soldiers

An AH-64 Apache pilot assigned to 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, shows a student from Fort Bliss Elementary School the controls of the helicopter at a Combat Aviation Brigade hangar here April 6. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

An AH-64 Apache pilot assigned to 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, shows a student from Fort Bliss Elementary School the controls of the helicopter at a Combat Aviation Brigade hangar here April 6. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, April 20, 2017) Being a military child can be physically, mentally and emotionally demanding- from not seeing mom or dad for long periods of time, to constantly moving around, to having to say goodbye to friends along the way.

The program Partners in Education helps military children become more interactive with Soldiers, and in turn is an opportunity for Soldiers to give back to the community. Having this type of sponsorship helps the children interact with Soldiers to feel like a part of their parents’ work life.

A group of students from Fort Bliss Elementary School listen as Chief Warrant Officer Michael Plummer, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, explains drone technology at a Combat Aviation Brigade hangar here April 6.

A group of students from Fort Bliss Elementary School listen as Chief Warrant Officer Michael Plummer, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, explains drone technology at a Combat Aviation Brigade hangar here April 6.

Third Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, is the Partners in Education unit for Fort Bliss Elementary School. Students visited the CAB area here April 6.

During the field trip, Fort Bliss Elementary students, grades second through fifth, toured the inside of an aircraft hangar and learned about drone technology and several weapon systems that Soldiers are trained on. Children were able to sit in AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters during the tour.

The children got a chance to speak to and be around men and women much like many of their parents. This opportunity allowed the children to get an inside look at everyday life of military service members.

“This experience is very rewarding, to not only be able to spark the imaginations of the youth, but also to be able to bring them in so they get a firsthand look at what their parents do in the military,” said Sgt. Alton Pelayo, the PIE liaison for 3rd Sqdn. 6th Cavalry Regt., CAB, 1st AD, for the last year and a half.

Pelayo said the unit understands the hardships a lot of these children face, missing their families, and makes them want to connect.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41217

Posted by on Apr 19 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.