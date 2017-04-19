Fort Bliss E.S. students visit, interact with CAB Soldiers

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, April 20, 2017) Being a military child can be physically, mentally and emotionally demanding- from not seeing mom or dad for long periods of time, to constantly moving around, to having to say goodbye to friends along the way.

The program Partners in Education helps military children become more interactive with Soldiers, and in turn is an opportunity for Soldiers to give back to the community. Having this type of sponsorship helps the children interact with Soldiers to feel like a part of their parents’ work life.

Third Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, is the Partners in Education unit for Fort Bliss Elementary School. Students visited the CAB area here April 6.

During the field trip, Fort Bliss Elementary students, grades second through fifth, toured the inside of an aircraft hangar and learned about drone technology and several weapon systems that Soldiers are trained on. Children were able to sit in AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters during the tour.

The children got a chance to speak to and be around men and women much like many of their parents. This opportunity allowed the children to get an inside look at everyday life of military service members.

“This experience is very rewarding, to not only be able to spark the imaginations of the youth, but also to be able to bring them in so they get a firsthand look at what their parents do in the military,” said Sgt. Alton Pelayo, the PIE liaison for 3rd Sqdn. 6th Cavalry Regt., CAB, 1st AD, for the last year and a half.

Pelayo said the unit understands the hardships a lot of these children face, missing their families, and makes them want to connect.