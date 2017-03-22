My GECU

Fort Bliss DENTAC Soldier wins regional best warrior competition

Sgt. Juan Fernandez, assigned to Fort Bliss Dental Activity, competes in the Dental Health Command-Central Best Warrior Competition held recently at Camp Bullis, Texas, March 1. Courtesy photo.

Sgt. Juan Fernandez, assigned to Fort Bliss Dental Activity, competes in the Dental Health Command-Central Best Warrior Competition held recently at Camp Bullis, Texas, March 1. Courtesy photo.

By Kirk Frady, MEDCOM Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Thirteen dental warriors from dental activities across Dental Health Command-Central convened at Camp Bullis here to compete in the DHC-C regional Best Warrior Competition Feb. 27 through March 3.

The grueling competition is designed to test the competitors’ mental and physical toughness along with their Soldier and leadership skills. Leading the way in the year’s competition were Sgt. Juan Fernandez from Fort Bliss, who took the Noncommissioned Officer Best Warrior title, and Spc. Anthony Lee from Fort Carson, Colorado, who earned the top spot as Soldier Best Warrior. These two dental warriors will represent DHC-C at Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Warrior competition later this year.

The punishing five-day competition included the Army Physical Fitness Test, an obstacle course, day and night land navigation, individual marksmanship, Army warrior task lanes, a written essay, a written test, an oral board, a 12-mile ruck march and a mystery event.

During his remarks at the award ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Batiste, Brooke Army Medical Center Troop Command, praised all the competitors for their warrior spirit and reflected upon the Soldier’s creed. He also took the opportunity to lift the spirits of those competitors who did not win. Batiste said, “Come back again next year, compete and when you feel like giving up, remember our warrior ethos – I will not accept defeat and I will not quit.”

Col. Michael Roberts, commander, DHC-C, also commended the competitors for their hard work and perseverance. “We might be health care providers, but we are Soldiers first and this kind of competition gives us an opportunity to test our Soldier skills,” Roberts said.

As a result of their efforts, Fernandez and Lee were both awarded the Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) and received gifts from the participating Dental Activities (DENTACs). The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. For more information on the Army Best Warrior Competition visit https://www.army.mil/bestwarrior/.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40956

Posted by on Mar 22 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.