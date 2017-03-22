Fort Bliss DENTAC Soldier wins regional best warrior competition

By Kirk Frady, MEDCOM Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Thirteen dental warriors from dental activities across Dental Health Command-Central convened at Camp Bullis here to compete in the DHC-C regional Best Warrior Competition Feb. 27 through March 3.

The grueling competition is designed to test the competitors’ mental and physical toughness along with their Soldier and leadership skills. Leading the way in the year’s competition were Sgt. Juan Fernandez from Fort Bliss, who took the Noncommissioned Officer Best Warrior title, and Spc. Anthony Lee from Fort Carson, Colorado, who earned the top spot as Soldier Best Warrior. These two dental warriors will represent DHC-C at Regional Health Command-Central’s Best Warrior competition later this year.

The punishing five-day competition included the Army Physical Fitness Test, an obstacle course, day and night land navigation, individual marksmanship, Army warrior task lanes, a written essay, a written test, an oral board, a 12-mile ruck march and a mystery event.

During his remarks at the award ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Batiste, Brooke Army Medical Center Troop Command, praised all the competitors for their warrior spirit and reflected upon the Soldier’s creed. He also took the opportunity to lift the spirits of those competitors who did not win. Batiste said, “Come back again next year, compete and when you feel like giving up, remember our warrior ethos – I will not accept defeat and I will not quit.”

Col. Michael Roberts, commander, DHC-C, also commended the competitors for their hard work and perseverance. “We might be health care providers, but we are Soldiers first and this kind of competition gives us an opportunity to test our Soldier skills,” Roberts said.

As a result of their efforts, Fernandez and Lee were both awarded the Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) and received gifts from the participating Dental Activities (DENTACs). The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. For more information on the Army Best Warrior Competition visit https://www.army.mil/bestwarrior/.