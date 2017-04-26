My GECU

Fort Bliss commemorates Days of Remembrance

Rabbi Ben Zeidman lights the second candle during the Days of Remembrance observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 18. Photos by Staff Sgt. Felix G. Mean, 2nd Bn., 362nd FA Regt., 5th Armored Bde.

Rabbi Ben Zeidman lights the second candle during the Days of Remembrance observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 18. Photos by Staff Sgt. Felix G. Mean, 2nd Bn., 362nd FA Regt., 5th Armored Bde.

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) During a specified period each year, the nation holds a weeklong commemoration of the Holocaust known as the Days of Remembrance. Annually, state and local governments, military bases, workplaces, schools and religious organizations host observances. The Days of Remembrance run from the Sunday before Holocaust Remembrance Day, and last until the following Sunday. The 5th Armored Brigade hosted the Fort Bliss Days of Remembrance ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 18.

Trish Belbel, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, and Rabbi Ben Zeidman of the Temple of Mount Sinai, were the guest speakers. Belbel spoke  of the memories her mother once shared with her.

Lt. Col. Chris A. Woody, left, deputy commander, 5th Armored Brigade, 1st Army Division West, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jabari O. Williams, right, command sergeant major, 5th Armored Bde., 1st Army Division West, present a plaque to Trish Belbel, center left, and Rabbi Ben Zeidman, center right, for supporting the Fort Bliss Days of Remembrance Observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 18.

Lt. Col. Chris A. Woody, left, deputy commander, 5th Armored Brigade, 1st Army Division West, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jabari O. Williams, right, command sergeant major, 5th Armored Bde., 1st Army Division West, present a plaque to Trish Belbel, center left, and Rabbi Ben Zeidman, center right, for supporting the Fort Bliss Days of Remembrance Observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 18.

“Today we are here to remember the victims of the Holocaust,” Belbel said. “Eleven million souls. Six million Jews, and five million non-Jews. Today we are here to celebrate the lives of those survivors who are still with us, and those who no longer are. Today we are here to remember the lives that have forever been changed due to the genocide perpetrated during the Holocaust.”

The term “genocide” came to light in 1944, and it had a very specific meaning. The term referred to the horrific crimes committed against the group in an attempt to destroy their entire existence. During the ceremony, 11 candles were lit by Soldiers from the brigade to symbolize the 11 million people killed during the Holocaust. For each candle lit, the name of one of the concentration camps was read aloud and its name hung hauntingly in the air.

“People live, and they matter,” Zeidman said. “When people are killed and slaughtered the way that they were during the Holocaust, they do not deserve to be forgotten. Every generation in history has seen terror and evil. In every generation, we have to hope to be the generation that puts a stop to it and ensures that it never happens again.”

Belbel’s mother survived the Holocaust in hiding, and after 22 months, she escaped and immigrated to Bolivia. Her father survived incarceration at the Auschwitz concentration camp, and also immigrated to Bolivia. At age 9, Belbel and her mother moved to the United States.

“I was fortunate that my mom was a survivor that was able to speak about the event,” Belbel said. “The life lessons she taught me have shaped the person I have become.”

Since moving to El Paso 26 years ago, Belbel has spent most of her time volunteering at the El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center. She educates visitors about intolerance, bigotry and racism so that this type of event does not happen to anyone again.

“The point of today is to remember,” Zeidman said. “To remember something so difficult is to provoke despair. We are here today because we have to remember.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41320

Posted by on Apr 26 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.