Fort Bliss commemorates Days of Remembrance

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) During a specified period each year, the nation holds a weeklong commemoration of the Holocaust known as the Days of Remembrance. Annually, state and local governments, military bases, workplaces, schools and religious organizations host observances. The Days of Remembrance run from the Sunday before Holocaust Remembrance Day, and last until the following Sunday. The 5th Armored Brigade hosted the Fort Bliss Days of Remembrance ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here April 18.

Trish Belbel, a second-generation Holocaust survivor, and Rabbi Ben Zeidman of the Temple of Mount Sinai, were the guest speakers. Belbel spoke of the memories her mother once shared with her.

“Today we are here to remember the victims of the Holocaust,” Belbel said. “Eleven million souls. Six million Jews, and five million non-Jews. Today we are here to celebrate the lives of those survivors who are still with us, and those who no longer are. Today we are here to remember the lives that have forever been changed due to the genocide perpetrated during the Holocaust.”

The term “genocide” came to light in 1944, and it had a very specific meaning. The term referred to the horrific crimes committed against the group in an attempt to destroy their entire existence. During the ceremony, 11 candles were lit by Soldiers from the brigade to symbolize the 11 million people killed during the Holocaust. For each candle lit, the name of one of the concentration camps was read aloud and its name hung hauntingly in the air.

“People live, and they matter,” Zeidman said. “When people are killed and slaughtered the way that they were during the Holocaust, they do not deserve to be forgotten. Every generation in history has seen terror and evil. In every generation, we have to hope to be the generation that puts a stop to it and ensures that it never happens again.”

Belbel’s mother survived the Holocaust in hiding, and after 22 months, she escaped and immigrated to Bolivia. Her father survived incarceration at the Auschwitz concentration camp, and also immigrated to Bolivia. At age 9, Belbel and her mother moved to the United States.

“I was fortunate that my mom was a survivor that was able to speak about the event,” Belbel said. “The life lessons she taught me have shaped the person I have become.”

Since moving to El Paso 26 years ago, Belbel has spent most of her time volunteering at the El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center. She educates visitors about intolerance, bigotry and racism so that this type of event does not happen to anyone again.

“The point of today is to remember,” Zeidman said. “To remember something so difficult is to provoke despair. We are here today because we have to remember.”