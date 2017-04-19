Fort Bliss celebrates Easter with sunrise service

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 20, 2017) Hundreds of worshippers gathered at the 1st Lt. Paul A. Noel Parade Field here Sunday for the annual Fort Bliss Sunrise Service. They greeted each other with the customary, “He is risen,” and received the response, “He is risen indeed.”

The 1st Armored Division Band brass quintet played while people filled seats and the sun rose. Brig. Gen. Mark Landes, deputy commanding general-support, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, gave the invocation during the event.

Fort Bliss chaplains guided the congregation through the pastoral prayer and scripture readings. The service also featured a special musical performance by the Combined Children and Youth Choir.

The guest speaker for the service was Chaplain (Col.) Robert Whitlock, the U.S. Forces Command chaplain, stationed in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Whitlock’s message, “Jesus Knows Us By Name,” focused on a small section of the Easter scripture, the moment when Mary looks for Jesus’ body.

“At just the right time in our lives, Jesus calls us by name. There are many circumstances that might lead up to that moment,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock gave three examples of when he believes Jesus calls to people.

“Jesus calls us by name when we have a burning desire to know who he is,” Whitlock said. “The second time when Jesus calls us by name is when we’re living according to our will instead of according to his will … Finally, Jesus calls us by name when we’re hurting so deeply that only his voice can get through.”

Whitlock used scripture and personal examples to impart his message to the congregation.

Sunrise services are held across the country on Easter as members of the Christian faith recognize the day that Jesus rose from the dead. Chaplains and chaplain assistants from across the installation hosted the event for the local community.