My GECU

Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center recognizes top donors

Col. John A. Smyrski III, left, commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George, command sergeant major, WBAMC, present a plaque to a Soldier with the 31st Combat Support Hospital for the unit’s overall blood donations equaling 22 gallons of blood, during the Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center’s annual Blood Donor Recognition Ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Jan. 26. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

Col. John A. Smyrski III, left, commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald George, command sergeant major, WBAMC, present a plaque to a Soldier with the 31st Combat Support Hospital for the unit’s overall blood donations equaling 22 gallons of blood, during the Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center’s annual Blood Donor Recognition Ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Jan. 26. Photos by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) The Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center held its annual Blood Donor Recognition Ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here Jan. 26.

The ceremony welcomed Army units and federal agencies across El Paso and Southern New Mexico to recognize generous unit and individual contributions in supporting the Armed Services Blood Program’s mission of providing quality blood products and services for all worldwide customers in peace and war.

“The donor center is the supplier of blood transfused on a daily basis at WBAMC,” said Col. John A. Smyrski III, commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center. “The center also has a mission of supporting service members deployed in support of overseas military operations.”

Although the ASBP operates 21 blood donor centers, with six sending blood overseas, the Fort Bliss Blood Donor Center provides approximately 20 percent of the Army mission in support of overseas contingency operations.021617healthbeat1_2

During the ceremony, officials recognized one, two and four-gallon individual donors, along with top-donating units, WBAMC, 31st Combat Support Hospital and the basic leaders course, with donations equivalent to 20, 22 and 24 gallons, respectively.

“We rely on our healthy donors to supply blood,” Smyrski said. “Your gift of blood helps save the lives of service members at home, beneficiaries, and those around the world.”

One Soldier, Lt. Col. Jeff Burbank, Fort Bliss Garrison chaplain, witnessed the need for blood during operations in Kosovo and Iraq.

“In warfare there’s an awful lot of need for blood and platelets,” Burbank said. “Soldiers give all that they have even through the last full measure.”

According to Burbank, while assigned with the 67th Combat Support Hospital, he would rally up service members to donate for Soldiers in need.  Burbank said troops would stop what they were doing and happily volunteer to help fellow service members.

“There were days when there was as much blood on the floors as there was going into the veins,” Burbank said. “It’s all one fight. Even though you may not be carrying a rucksack, what you are carrying is still valuable.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40570

Posted by on Feb 15 2017. Filed under Healthbeat. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Paulette's Skin Care Salon Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.