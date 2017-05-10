My GECU

Fort Bliss Access to Care top-ranking in Army

Anthony Garza, medical support assistant, Internal Medicine Clinic, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, is one of many personnel at WBAMC ensuring obtainable Access to Care for patients at the Internal Medicine Clinic, April 26. The Internal Medicine Clinic, along with Rio Bravo Medical Home, Soldier Family Medical Center, Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center, East Bliss Clinic and McAfee Army Health Clinic at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., make up WBAMC’s Primary Care Service Line. The service line has sustained a “green” status for Access to Care over the last six months, making it one of the top in Army Medicine. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

Anthony Garza, medical support assistant, Internal Medicine Clinic, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, is one of many personnel at WBAMC ensuring obtainable Access to Care for patients at the Internal Medicine Clinic, April 26. The Internal Medicine Clinic, along with Rio Bravo Medical Home, Soldier Family Medical Center, Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center, East Bliss Clinic and McAfee Army Health Clinic at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., make up WBAMC’s Primary Care Service Line. The service line has sustained a “green” status for Access to Care over the last six months, making it one of the top in Army Medicine. Photo by Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs.

By Marcy Sanchez, WBAMC Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 11, 2017) Over the past few years, Army medicine has developed beyond battlefield medicine. Army medicine is providing Soldiers, retirees and their family members the care they need, when they need it.

To ensure prompt medical attention, personnel at the Department of Primary Care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center have adjusted their approach to patient appointments, resulting in a six-month long “green” status in beneficiary access to care.

“Access to care is the ability for our patients to be seen when they need to be seen,” said Lt. Col. Elizabeth Duque, chief, Department of Primary Care. “We have maximized the number of appointments our providers can see during the day and maximized their time available to their patients.”

To meet the needs of the Army, the Department of Defense initiated an Access to Care campaign which required Medical Treatment Facilities to have appointments available within 24 hours for acute care and within seven days for routine care.

“When patients can’t get an appointment with their providers, they go to the emergency room or urgent care which costs more money for the health care system and is a lengthier wait for them,” said Duque.

In addition to longer wait times for acute issues at ERs, emergency visits only allow for the treatment of a single acute issue while primary care visits may focus on the “whole” patient or other patient concerns.

“We’re trying to make it more convenient for patients and increase availability for appointments,” said Lt. Col. Theresa Mack, chief of nursing services, Department of Primary Care. “Patients don’t have to be dependent on calling in for an appointment. If they’re feeling sick or have a sick child at two in the morning, they can get on the computer and have an advantage to getting an appointment through TRICARE Online.”

In an effort to improve availability to patients, primary care developments have included the increased promotion for the use of virtual medicine such as TRICARE Online and Relay Health’s secure messaging. With these platforms, beneficiaries are able to book appointments, refill medications and communicate with their health care team. Other new programs include WBAMC’s after-hours pediatric clinic, telephone consults and walk-in care for specific syndromes such as a sore throat, urinary tract infections and others.

“Nurses will triage patients (to determine if their condition is appropriate for walk-in care), run tests to verify and then present results to a provider for a quick exam,” said Mack. “It’s a method to make sure that those patients get seen quickly.”

While the availability of appointments may increase patient satisfaction, sustaining the continuity of care between patients and their assigned health care teams has also remained a top priority for primary care clinics.

“Patients have better access to care when they have better continuity because they know the provider, the provider knows the patient and there’s a relationship in developing trust that occurs with that,” Duque said. “It’s confusing for patients as well as the medical team when they don’t know (each other) and they’re basically starting over.”

According to Duque, in instances where a primary care manager may be out due to sickness, another PCM will treat the patient with assistance from the patient’s assigned primary care team, such as nurses and other staff the patient is familiar with to continue that continuity of care.

For Janise Davis, a retired Soldier who receives care at the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier and Family Care Center, scheduling appointments has been stress-free since retiring six months ago.

“I haven’t had any issues and have been able to get in to my provider when I’ve needed to,” Davis said. “The challenge has been more my schedule than (appointment availability).”

Although the department’s access to care has improved appointment availability, approximately 7 percent of Department of Primary Care appointments result in a no-show, taking away an appointment for others who may have benefited.

“In addition to getting an automated phone call with the option to cancel, patients will still get a call from a nurse to verify availability for upcoming appointments,” said Duque. “We don’t need to waste the patient’s time and bring them in for a 20-minute appointment to go over (results from lab work, medication refills, etc.) when communication can be done over the phone.”

Beneficiaries can call 742-2121 or visit tricareonline.com for more information.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41460

Posted by on May 10 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.