Fitness Resolution Health Fair provides motivation

Ali Durham, front, teaches an Insanity class with Kirsten Franka, right, during the Fitness Resolution Health Fair at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Saturday. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Jan. 26, 2017) The Fitness Resolution Health Fair at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Saturday gave Karin Katusic just the motivation she needed to continue with her New Year’s resolution to get fit.

“You gotta start somewhere, and they have all kinds of things here,” Katusic said after learning how to loosen up her muscles with foam rollers with 1st Lt. Amber Davis, a physical therapy intern at the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center.

The fair, which took place after the start of the half marathon, 5K and 2K run for children, featured information on services available from health and wellness vendors, mini-fitness classes, body composition analysis and much more.

Master Sgt. John Castillo, a student at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, attended the fair after running the half marathon. “I think that community events like this one are good because they bring together a lot of Soldiers and family members,” he said.

When family members are healthy, it improves Soldier readiness because Soldiers don’t have to worry about family members or miss work, Castillo said.

“I think it’s good for the community to come together, and preventive medicine is right at the tip of the spear,” he said.

Bruce Gramlich, health promotion and wellness program manager, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, said most of the people at the fair were already healthy, but looking for ways to improve.

“We want to give them information to ensure that they’re as healthy as they can be,” Gramlich said.

One of the people Gramlich helped was Briana Gillis, a military spouse and mother of three who ran the 5K.

Gillis said she has lost 65 pounds in the past 12 months, and the handheld biometrical body fat analyzer Gramlich helped her use confirmed that the amount of fat on her body was decreasing.

“I’m pleased with the results,” she said. “To me, health and fitness is important. It’s important to try and set a good example for the kids.”

Lt. Col. Theresa Mack, who ran the half marathon, also stopped by Gramlich’s table.

“It’s always important to see what other factors impact health and fitness, so I’m looking to make little improvements,” said Mack, who works at the Spc. Hugo V. Mendoza Soldier Family Care Center as chief of primary care nursing services.

She found a handy magnet with the number to the poison control hotline and a booklet of healthy recipes.

Bruce Gramlich, right, health promotion and wellness program manager, William Beaumont Army Medical Center, helps Briana Gillis, military spouse and mother of three, operate a handheld biometrical body fat analyzer during the Fitness Resolution Health Fair at the Joshua W. Soto Physical Fitness Center here Saturday.

Julia Petersen, group fitness director, Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said about 200 people attended the fair, which increased to three hours this year instead of the usual two in previous years.

Although organizers wondered whether people would stick around for three hours, it turned out they did, Petersen said.

The last mini-fitness class of the day, POUND, had 40 people in it, she said.

“We had quite a few people who stayed for all three hours, which is phenomenal,” Petersen said.

