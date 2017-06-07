My GECU

Fit to fight: 1st BCT, 1st AD, hosts combatives course

Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, pose for a photo during a Basic Combatives (Level I) course hosted by the brigade here May 18. Approximately 40 Soldiers signed up to participate in the first class held by the brigade in almost two years. There are plans to hold the course at least monthly for Soldiers within the brigade. (Top) Soldiers practice skills during the course. Photos by Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st BCT, 1st AD Public Affairs .

By Sgt. Kelsey L. Miller, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) Hand-to-hand combat has always been a staple in intense Army training. To clench a victory over an opponent within close proximity, there are underlying principles and techniques Soldiers must master. Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, received the opportunity to hone their close-combat skills during a brigade sponsored Basic Combatives (Level I) course given here in May.

The purpose of combatives as a whole is to help Soldiers be more confident in their close-combat abilities and be able to engage the enemy when necessary.

Sgt. 1st Class Jason Smith, combatives instructor, awards a certificate to a Soldier at the completion of a Basic Combatives (Level I) course here May 17.

“Combatives teaches mental and physical toughness,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Jeffrey, rear detachment senior enlisted adviser, 1st BCT, 1st AD. “There are a lot of situations in which you are in close proximity to other people, especially in Afghanistan or Iraq. There may be situations in which you have to grapple with someone to gain the upper hand.”

Approximately 40 Soldiers showed up to the brigade’s course ready to train and fight. They had a variety of weight classes, skill sets and military occupational specialties, but they all had a common goal: to be fit to fight.

“The motivation was high,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jason Smith, an instructor for the class. “I have been able to instruct various groups of Soldiers. I think the thing I saw in this particular group of students, with this being a brigade combat team, was the level of endurance and the overall motivation seemed to be a lot higher than some of the classes I have participated in.”

Sgt. Gary Baugh, right, combatives instructor, coaches Staff Sgt. Robert Ashton, top, and Pvt. Lane Murray, bottom, during a Basic Combatives (Level I) course here May 17.

The high motivation was a necessity for the intense pace of the class. The Soldiers did not get to choose their opponents when they put their newly acquired skills to the test each day, so they were sometimes paired with those who were bigger, faster and stronger.

“I enjoyed the experience,” said Pfc. Aaron Schliesmann, a human resource specialist assigned to 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st BCT, 1st AD. “Now I know if I ever do get in a close combat situation, I know I have the baseline knowledge of what I need to do and what I can do. I was one of the smallest people in there, so it was always a challenge. I am ready for Level II.”

The curriculum for the brigade’s course mirrored that of the Basic Combatives (Level I) course given at Fort Benning, Georgia. The Soldiers learned different techniques such as the back mount, the front mount, different body positioning moves and several defensive maneuvers. The course is also worth promotion points for the enlisted Soldiers.

The instructors for the program are planning to hold the class for the Soldiers of the “Ready First” brigade at least monthly. Eventually, the brigade will host a Basic Combatives (Level II) class.

“As long as we have the Soldiers’ support and the chain of command’s support, we can take this class into the future,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Lipscomb, a squad leader assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st BCT, 1st AD, and the master combatives trainer for the course. “We can certify more Soldiers, and eventually have more trainers running around the Army.”

