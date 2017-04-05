My GECU

Firefighter adds art to Fort Bliss fire stations

Firefighter Edwin Lucero of the Fort Bliss Fire Department stands next to a flag he made for the department’s Station Four here March 24. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 6, 2017) It wasn’t until after he finished his bachelor’s degree in graphic design at the University of Texas at El Paso that Edwin Lucero decided to become a firefighter, and the Fort Bliss Fire Department is reaping the rewards.

Firefighter Lucero, who joined the department 13 years ago, painted a mural at Station One, made a flag out of firehoses that includes his profession’s “thin red line of courage” for Station Four and has nearly completed the design for a 3D wooden sign for his current station, Station Six.

Firefighter Edwin Lucero of the Fort Bliss Fire Department made this mural at the department’s Station One to memorialize the 343 firefighters from the New York Fire Department who died responding to the terrorist acts of 9-11.

“I always think it’s important to remember the fallen and injured firefighters, and that’s why I’m trying to follow this path,” Lucero said.

Lucero said the mural he painted in the captain’s room at Station One memorializes the 343 firefighters from the New York Fire Department who died responding to the terrorist acts of 9-11, and the flag in the day room at Station Four incorporates the thin red line to also remember firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

“It’s the same concept, to remember those firefighters,” Lucero said.

The thin red line represents the last ounce of courage firefighters find deep in their blood to conquer their fears to save and protect life and property, Lucero said. Firefighters often use it as a symbol to show respect for firefighters injured and killed in the line of duty. Police officers use the thin blue line in a similar way.

Lucero finished the flag in December 2016, and the 80-pound flag is made out of used firehoses that did not pass the station’s safety inspection. It took him about 16 hours to make.

Capt. Osbaldo “Ozzie” Muniz, Lucero’s former captain at Station Four, said he approved Lucero’s plan for the flag after Lucero showed him some photos of what he planned to do.

“I gave him the approval, but never expected it to turn out so well,” Muniz said. “…I saw the entire process from start to finish. I’m very proud of his work. His flag has enlightened our station and fire department. The fire service has many traditions and his flag will be a long lasting tradition for Station Four and our fire department.”

Chief Roger Hancock, chief, Fort Bliss Fire Department, said Lucero has done great work at all the stations where he has worked and joked that they’ll have to move him around to all of them so they can all benefit from his work.

“We’re always happy when firefighters take ownership of the stations and try to improve their stations for the good,” Hancock said.

Fort Bliss Firefighter Dean Perkins, assigned to Station Four, said he was amazed when he first saw Lucero’s flag at Station Four.

“When I look at the flag, I can’t help but also think of those who have died in the line of duty for the service of others – our law enforcement, other first responders and (emergency medical technicians) –  but most of all, our country’s military,” Perkins said. “Firefighter Lucero’s flag will be around for a long time.”

Lucero, who minored in sculpture at UTEP, said his next piece of work will serve as a sign at Station Six, located at the Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico. The design will feature an oryx, which are common in the area, holding a number six. It will also have a Pulaski firefighter’s tool.

“It’s going to be something station related, not firefighter related,” he said.

In the meantime, Lucero will also continue with what he enjoys most – being a firefighter.

“It’s a great experience,” Lucero said of the job. “I like to help this community. There’s always something different. Every day there’s something different. You don’t know what to expect every day, and that’s something that I really enjoy.”

