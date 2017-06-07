Financial Readiness Program offers many services, classes

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) The Financial Readiness Program at Army Community Service here offers a wide range of support services to the military community. The program is an educational service offered to all military, family members, retirees and Army civilians.

“We want all of our constituents to have financial literacy,” said Ana Hernandez, manager of the program. “We provide classes from planning and budgeting, debt management, understanding credit, credit repair, car buying, home buying, saving plans and investing.”

All constituents have the opportunity to sit down with the financial readiness specialists in a one-on-one financial counseling session.

“It can be reactive or preventive, but we do a lot of budgets to see what’s going on currently, and can we forecast changes in their income and anticipate potential expenses for the next 12 months,” Hernandez said. “This allows us to create a strategy to where maybe they can cut back on certain expenses so they can save for upcoming expenses.”

“With the many uncertainties that life can throw at us, whether it be the birth of a child, PCS (permanent change of station) moves, moving from an apartment to a home or vice versa, we want all of our constituents to be well equipped financially speaking to handle those life-changing events,” Hernandez said.

Another service provided through the program is the Army Emergency Relief fund, a zero-interest loans and grants program.

“This is what can be seen as reactive support,” Hernandez said. “Last year Fort Bliss provided $4.3 million in assistance to our Fort Bliss community.”

Grants and loans through AER are only offered to active duty service members, family members, retirees and survivors. AER provides financial assistance with emergency travel, funeral expenses, rent, utilities, car payments, insurance, vehicle repair, medical costs that Tricare does not cover, essential furniture and appliances.

“We do a lot of referrals to the local community. If there is something we cannot provide assistance with, we refer them to the community whether it’s off post or on post,” Hernandez said.

One of the topics Hernandez and her staff are targeting is the Blended Retirement System.

“By January 2018, Soldiers who have less than 12 years of service have to make a decision, whether they remain in the legacy retirement program or they move to the new blended retirement system,” Hernandez said. “The Blended Retirement System is most of our focus for 2017, into 2018, so education about this is huge.”

The department is fully staffed with four financial specialists, four AER specialists, a tech and one contractor to meet the demands and needs of the Fort Bliss community.

“I would say this to all my Soldiers, before you make a financial decision you might regret, or that you are unsure about, come to financial readiness for free counseling,” Hernandez said. “It is our job to inform you about what is available out there, to be well educated, well versed in the financial realm so you can make the best decision for yourself.”