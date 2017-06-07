My GECU

Financial Readiness Program offers many services, classes

Rito Vallez, a personal financial readiness specialist for the Fort Bliss Financial Readiness Program, provides a class at Army Community Service here May 31 on the new Blended Retirement System the Army will start in January 2018. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

Rito Vallez, a personal financial readiness specialist for the Fort Bliss Financial Readiness Program, provides a class at Army Community Service here May 31 on the new Blended Retirement System the Army will start in January 2018. Photo by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 8, 2017) The Financial Readiness Program at Army Community Service here offers a wide range of support services to the military community. The program is an educational service   offered to all military, family members, retirees and Army civilians.

“We want all of our constituents to have financial literacy,” said Ana Hernandez, manager of the program. “We provide classes from planning and budgeting, debt management, understanding credit, credit repair, car buying, home buying, saving plans and investing.”

All constituents have the opportunity to sit down with the financial readiness specialists in a one-on-one financial counseling session.

“It can be reactive or preventive, but we do a lot of budgets to see what’s going on currently, and can we forecast changes in their income and anticipate potential expenses for the next 12 months,” Hernandez said. “This allows us to create a strategy to where maybe they can cut back on certain expenses so they can save for upcoming expenses.”

“With the many uncertainties that life can throw at us, whether it be the birth of a child, PCS (permanent change of station) moves, moving from an apartment to a home or vice versa, we want all of our constituents to be well equipped financially speaking to handle those life-changing events,” Hernandez said.

Another service provided through the  program is the Army Emergency Relief fund, a zero-interest loans and grants program.

“This is what can be seen as reactive support,” Hernandez said. “Last year Fort Bliss provided $4.3 million in assistance to our Fort Bliss community.”

Grants and loans through AER are only offered to active duty service members, family members, retirees and survivors. AER provides financial assistance with emergency travel, funeral expenses, rent, utilities, car payments, insurance, vehicle repair, medical costs that Tricare does not cover, essential furniture and appliances.

“We do a lot of referrals to the local community. If there is something we cannot provide assistance with, we refer them to the community whether it’s off post or on post,” Hernandez said.

One of the topics Hernandez and her staff are targeting is the Blended Retirement System.

“By January 2018, Soldiers who have less than 12 years of service have to make a decision, whether they remain in the legacy retirement program or they move to the new blended retirement system,” Hernandez said. “The Blended Retirement System is most of our focus for 2017, into 2018, so education about this is huge.”

The department is fully staffed with four financial specialists, four AER specialists, a tech and one contractor to meet the demands and needs of the Fort Bliss community.

“I would say this to all my Soldiers, before you make a financial decision you might regret, or that you are unsure about, come to financial readiness for free counseling,” Hernandez said. “It is our job to inform you about what is available out there, to be well educated, well versed in the financial realm so you can make the best decision for yourself.”

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41751

Posted by on Jun 7 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.