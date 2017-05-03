My GECU

‘Fighting Deuce’ conducts Patriot gunnery

Soldiers from Battery A, 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, use the guided missile transporter (crane) to load a Patriot missile canister on a launcher here before heading to the field April 22. Courtesy photo.

Soldiers from Battery A, 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, use the guided missile transporter (crane) to load a Patriot missile canister on a launcher here before heading to the field April 22. Courtesy photo.

By 1st Lt. Jeremy Morris, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA Regt., 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) The 5th Battalion, “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, has been in the field for a field training exercise that began April 3 and is expected to run through May 13.

The goal of the exercise is to check the training of each of the line batteries and qualify their launcher crews using the Table VIII test, in accordance with Field Manual 3-01.86 of the Air Defense Artillery Patriot Brigade Gunnery Program. Having each line battery verify their training will give the command team the reassurance they need for their upcoming deployment. Each battery has been pushing their training programs for the weeks leading up to this exercise so their crews can excel at the test and prove they are mission ready.

Table VIII consists of getting a movement order, a march order and emplacement (often called an MO&E), an initialization of their launcher systems, an establishment of communications, and finally, performing a simulated air battle. Time begins as soon as Soldiers receive the order. Crews must take their equipment to a new location and perform all the MO&E procedures without committing any safety violations or damaging any equipment along the way.

If deployed to a hostile location, this will be the first step, and it’s important each crew team is able to execute these procedures and ensure everything will work when they get there. Once Soldiers emplace the equipment, crewmembers have to shift gears and perform their technical duties. They will need to establish communication with the battalion-level equipment, creating a network with the other units and perform a simulated air battle. The battle not only serves as an internal system check to make sure all the equipment’s systems are online, but it also provides the crews with additional training for the operation of their launcher systems in stopping enemy air operations. Provided the crews complete all these tasks and pass the rigorous grader’s standards, then the crew can call themselves certified and mission ready.

Should the battalion get called for a contingency expeditionary force mission, Soldiers will put these honed Table VIII skills to work. The unit will have to establish itself in a new, possibly hostile, environment and be able to handle their equipment without the close support of the other units in the area of operations. If the battalion is not called during their CEF rotation then the unit will deploy as planned later in the year. The standard deployments do not have the same worries about the MO&E as the battalion will fall in on readied equipment, but it is important for each Soldier to know of its significance.

The exercise is still ongoing but two of the four line batteries have already completed their certifications. In a few weeks, the battalion’s command will have full confidence in their line batteries’ ability to be placed anywhere in the world, against any conceivable enemy, and know they’ll be as prepared as possible. Being on the CEF mission and having a deployment around the corner can place a lot of stress on the Soldiers of a unit. Having each crew certified and prepared will give each individual ADA Soldier, support personnel and their families the confidence needed to endure whatever may come.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41421

Posted by on May 3 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.