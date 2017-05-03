‘Fighting Deuce’ conducts Patriot gunnery

By 1st Lt. Jeremy Morris, 5th Bn., 52nd ADA Regt., 11th ADA Bde:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) The 5th Battalion, “Fighting Deuce,” 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, has been in the field for a field training exercise that began April 3 and is expected to run through May 13.

The goal of the exercise is to check the training of each of the line batteries and qualify their launcher crews using the Table VIII test, in accordance with Field Manual 3-01.86 of the Air Defense Artillery Patriot Brigade Gunnery Program. Having each line battery verify their training will give the command team the reassurance they need for their upcoming deployment. Each battery has been pushing their training programs for the weeks leading up to this exercise so their crews can excel at the test and prove they are mission ready.

Table VIII consists of getting a movement order, a march order and emplacement (often called an MO&E), an initialization of their launcher systems, an establishment of communications, and finally, performing a simulated air battle. Time begins as soon as Soldiers receive the order. Crews must take their equipment to a new location and perform all the MO&E procedures without committing any safety violations or damaging any equipment along the way.

If deployed to a hostile location, this will be the first step, and it’s important each crew team is able to execute these procedures and ensure everything will work when they get there. Once Soldiers emplace the equipment, crewmembers have to shift gears and perform their technical duties. They will need to establish communication with the battalion-level equipment, creating a network with the other units and perform a simulated air battle. The battle not only serves as an internal system check to make sure all the equipment’s systems are online, but it also provides the crews with additional training for the operation of their launcher systems in stopping enemy air operations. Provided the crews complete all these tasks and pass the rigorous grader’s standards, then the crew can call themselves certified and mission ready.

Should the battalion get called for a contingency expeditionary force mission, Soldiers will put these honed Table VIII skills to work. The unit will have to establish itself in a new, possibly hostile, environment and be able to handle their equipment without the close support of the other units in the area of operations. If the battalion is not called during their CEF rotation then the unit will deploy as planned later in the year. The standard deployments do not have the same worries about the MO&E as the battalion will fall in on readied equipment, but it is important for each Soldier to know of its significance.

The exercise is still ongoing but two of the four line batteries have already completed their certifications. In a few weeks, the battalion’s command will have full confidence in their line batteries’ ability to be placed anywhere in the world, against any conceivable enemy, and know they’ll be as prepared as possible. Being on the CEF mission and having a deployment around the corner can place a lot of stress on the Soldiers of a unit. Having each crew certified and prepared will give each individual ADA Soldier, support personnel and their families the confidence needed to endure whatever may come.