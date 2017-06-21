Families spend the day in the unit motor pool

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 2, 2017) Families of Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery got a firsthand look at the daily work life of their Soldiers here Friday. Soldiers and their families took some to relax in the unit motor pool for a family day event.

The battalion’s Family Readiness Group served food, and Soldiers explained the different weapons systems and tactical vehicles to the families.

“I think this helps integrate the families in the battalion. It gives them a sense of being a part of the battalion. Rather than just sending the Soldier to work, they have a better understanding of what they are leaving to do,” said Maj. Jay Velasco, executive officer, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt. “We have integrated the families, the Family Readiness Groups, who are doing a fundraiser, to take a little bit of a break to bring their families to the unit during the work week so it doesn’t take away from their family time.”

The battalion’s command team and a couple batteries from the unit are currently deployed to Afghanistan in support of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.

“Our command is currently forward in Afghanistan, so a lot of the spouses … their husbands or wives are deployed, so we like to have these type of events to make sure the spouses of the deployed Soldiers are included,” Velasco said.

Christie Sandor, the battalion Family Readiness Group adviser, set up tables with hamburgers, hot dogs and baked goods for sale.

“This is to help support the Soldiers when they get back from deployment. This will help with getting their welcome-home gifts,” Sandor said. “All the Family Readiness Groups came together to try to make something better for when our Soldiers get home.”

This event would not have been possible without the support of the Soldiers.

“With the help of a lot of NCOs (noncommissioned officers) and Soldiers, this event would not have been possible,” said 1st Lt. Nadia Arellano, distribution platoon leader, Company F, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt. “I think this is important for the kids and families to see what we do every day.”

At the end of the event, the families got to see a demonstration of the M777 A2 howitzer. Soldiers used simulated rounds during a demonstrated fire mission operation.

“We are going to show the families how to do an occupation. This is basically how artillery comes into an area and does fire missions,” said Sgt. Robert. Bryant, section chief, Company F, 2nd Bn., 3rd FA Regt. “I think this is a great event. It’s not every day we get to show the families what we do.”