Eye on PIE: WBAMC volunteers at Terrace Hills

By Pat Lopez, School Liaison office:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb 2, 2017) During December, Partners in Education Soldier volunteers demonstrated dedication and selfless attributes by multitasking their high-tempo mission as Soldiers and their dedication to their PIE campus partnership. Between trainings and preparing for deployment, many Soldiers continued to make time to ensure their partnered campus is involved in meaningful activities. The holidays are a special time for partnerships and units were creative in finding ways to celebrate with their students.

Each month, Eye on PIE highlights a special project, event or activity between a unit and their partner campus. For December we would like to highlight William Beaumont Army Medical Center, which has a partnership with Terrace Hills Middle School. WBAMC’s yearlong partnership with the school included teaching nutrition classes, discovering science’s practical application in the medical field, showing respect for our nation by teaching students how to fold the American flag and demonstrating the importance of physical fitness by conducting a push up and sit up competition.

Sgt. Stetson Proctor, Spc. Crystal Aquilar and Spc. Lucas Wentlandt, Soldiers in WBAMC’s Junior Leader Council, oversee the day-to-day operations of the PIE program. They culminated the year with an invitation for the Terrace Hills choir to perform at the WBAMC tree lighting ceremony. Forty-three students, parents and 25 members of the command and PIE teams participated. Afterward, each student placed an ornament on the tree representing a deployed Soldier.

Following the tree lighting, Soldiers took students to departments within the hospital so they could see the equipment used by health care professionals and visit a laboratory. Noncommissioned officers were on hand to demonstrate the equipment and talk to the students about the various opportunities available in the military. WBAMC continues to grow its PIE program by inviting Soldiers who express an interest in making a difference in the lives of students to participate. When asked why they do it, members of the Junior Leader Council said, “I love volunteering and helping kids,” and, “When the opportunity presented itself I jumped on it. I worked in the social services field and this allowed me to go back to my roots.” These dedicated professionals make a significant impact on the students at Terrace Hills. Thank you WBAMC for all you do.

Continue to submit monthly reports and share your videos, stories and pictures with the School Liaison Office.