Eye on PIE: Soldiers teach students proper way to retreat the flag

By Patricia Lopez, School Liaison Officer:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017)Partners in Education Soldier volunteers welcomed spring with many outdoor activities. Soldier volunteers sprang into action, making time between missions and student testing to assist students with tutoring, kite flying and a PTA Family Bingo Night that was fun for all participants.

Each month, Eye on PIE highlights a special project, event or activity between a unit and their partner campus. This month we would like to highlight 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment “Iron Knights,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and their partnership with Cielo Vista Elementary School.

A military-connected parent suggested that Cielo Vista’s PIE partner could teach student volunteers the history, protocol and proper way to retreat the campus flag. First Bn., 35th Armor Regt. was ready to assist in this task with their outstanding Soldier volunteers. Joye Warren, a military family liaison, along with Cielo Vista Elementary and the PIE partnership, coordinated the first after-school flag folding event. Staff Sgt. Samantha Dunn, Staff Sgt. Renaldo Caceres and Pvt. Trevor Stewart showed students how to retreat the flag, then proceeded to teach the students the proper protocol for flag folding. Nineteen students from first, third, fourth and fifth grades participated in the retreat ceremony. Cielo Vista Student Ambassadors and Camo Kids (military students), were taught how to fold the flag and the history behind it in groups of two. Students have since practiced what they learned during the training sessions and will continue doing group rotations at least once a week for the remainder of the school year. Thank you 1st Bn., 35th Armor Regt. for being so instrumental to Cielo Vista Elementary School students and staff.

