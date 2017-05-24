My GECU

Eye on PIE: Soldiers teach students proper way to retreat the flag

Staff Sgt. Renaldo Caceres, second from left, and Staff Sgt. Samantha Dunn, right, assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment “Iron Knights,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, show students how to fold the American flag at Cielo Vista Elementary School March 30. Photos by Joye Warren, Military Family Liaison, Cielo Vista Elementary School.

Staff Sgt. Renaldo Caceres, second from left, and Staff Sgt. Samantha Dunn, right, assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment “Iron Knights,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, show students how to fold the American flag at Cielo Vista Elementary School March 30. Photos by Joye Warren, Military Family Liaison, Cielo Vista Elementary School.

By Patricia Lopez, School Liaison Officer:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 25, 2017)Partners in Education Soldier volunteers welcomed spring with many outdoor activities. Soldier volunteers sprang into action, making time between missions and student testing to assist students with tutoring, kite flying and a PTA Family Bingo Night that was fun for all participants.

Each month, Eye on PIE highlights a special project, event or activity between a unit and their partner campus. This month we would like to highlight 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment “Iron Knights,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, and their partnership with Cielo Vista Elementary School.

Staff Sgt. Renaldo Caceres, left, and Staff Sgt. Samantha Dunn, right, assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment “Iron Knights,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, show students how to fold the American flag at Cielo Vista Elementary School March 30.

Staff Sgt. Renaldo Caceres, left, and Staff Sgt. Samantha Dunn, right, assigned to 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment “Iron Knights,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, show students how to fold the American flag at Cielo Vista Elementary School March 30.

A military-connected parent suggested that Cielo Vista’s PIE partner could teach student volunteers the history, protocol and proper way to retreat the campus flag. First Bn., 35th Armor Regt. was ready to assist in this task with their outstanding Soldier volunteers. Joye Warren, a military family liaison, along with Cielo Vista Elementary and the PIE partnership, coordinated the first after-school flag folding event. Staff Sgt. Samantha Dunn, Staff Sgt. Renaldo Caceres and Pvt. Trevor Stewart showed students how to retreat the flag, then proceeded to teach the students the proper protocol for flag folding. Nineteen students from first, third, fourth and fifth grades participated in the retreat ceremony. Cielo Vista Student Ambassadors and Camo Kids (military students), were taught how to fold the flag and the history behind it in groups of two. Students have since practiced what they learned during the training sessions and will continue doing group rotations at least once a week for the remainder of the school year. Thank you 1st Bn., 35th Armor Regt. for being so instrumental to Cielo Vista Elementary School students and staff.

Please continue to submit monthly reports and share your videos, stories and pictures with the School Liaison Office.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41615

Posted by on May 24 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Great Clips Advertisement Fox Auto Team Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.