Eye on PIE: Partners in Education salutes 3rd Bn., 41st Inf. Regt.

By Patricia Lopez, School Liaison Officer:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) In February, more than 80 school district representatives attended the Ninth Annual Camp Bliss “Military Culture 101,” which took place at the Family Resilience Center.

A military panel consisting of a military spouse, two military connected students and a Soldier and father were invited to participate during the morning session. Members of the panel provided their personal experiences as family members, having gone through one or more pre-deployment, deployment and reintegration experiences and ultimately a permanent change of station move. Soldiers showed off static displays consisting of equipment and vehicles organic to the tasked unit and highlight their role as a Soldier. Many Soldiers have children enrolled in the public school system, and this event gave district educators, counselors and administrative staff an opportunity to connect with them and learn about military family dynamics during transition.

Each month, Eye on Partners in Education highlights a special project, event or activity between a unit and their partner campus. For February, the School Liaison Office would like to highlight 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. This group of Soldier volunteers took on this task as an opportunity to enlighten and inform the Camp Bliss guests. Capt. Alma Arias, Pfc. Ruiz-Franco, Spc. Lovejoy, Sgt. Estrada, Cpl. Hernandez, and Spc. De’Aundre were instrumental to the team and to the success of the event. From being available in every in-process review meeting, signing in the guests, taking an active role in the simulated permanent change of station move and throughout the event. Their leadership skills are commendable. Every Soldier was mindful to our guest inquiry. Soldier highly encouraged maximum participation throughout the mock PCS move, at the Leadership Reaction Course activities and throughout the event. Thank you very much for all your hard work, dedication and enthusiasm.

Continue to submit monthly reports and share your videos, stories and pictures with the School Liaison Office.