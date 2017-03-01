My GECU

Eye on PIE: Partners in Education salutes 3rd Bn., 41st Inf. Regt.

Educators in Team One celebrate their success on an obstacle at the Leadership Reaction Course during Camp Bliss here Feb. 17. Photo by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

Educators in Team One celebrate their success on an obstacle at the Leadership Reaction Course during Camp Bliss here Feb. 17. Photo by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Patricia Lopez, School Liaison Officer:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) In February, more than 80 school district representatives attended the Ninth Annual Camp Bliss “Military Culture 101,” which took place at the Family Resilience Center.

A military panel consisting of a military spouse, two military connected students and a Soldier and father were invited to participate during the morning session. Members of the panel provided their personal experiences as family members, having gone through one or more pre-deployment, deployment and reintegration experiences and ultimately a permanent change of station move. Soldiers showed off static displays consisting of equipment and vehicles organic to the tasked unit and highlight their role as a Soldier. Many Soldiers have children enrolled in the public school system, and this event gave district educators, counselors and administrative staff an opportunity to connect with them and learn about military family dynamics during transition.

Each month, Eye on Partners in Education highlights a special project, event or activity between a unit and their partner campus. For February, the School Liaison Office would like to highlight 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. This group of Soldier volunteers took on this task as an opportunity to enlighten and inform the Camp Bliss guests. Capt. Alma Arias, Pfc. Ruiz-Franco, Spc. Lovejoy, Sgt. Estrada, Cpl. Hernandez, and Spc. De’Aundre were instrumental to the team and to the success of the event. From being available in every in-process review meeting, signing in the guests, taking an active role in the simulated permanent change of station move and throughout the event. Their leadership skills are commendable. Every Soldier was mindful to our guest inquiry. Soldier highly encouraged maximum participation throughout the mock PCS move, at the Leadership Reaction Course activities and throughout the event. Thank you very much for all your hard work, dedication and enthusiasm.

Continue to submit monthly reports and share your videos, stories and pictures with the School Liaison Office.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=40706

Posted by on Mar 1 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Responses are currently closed, but you can trackback from your own site.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement FSCX Corp Advertisement Cerakote Southwest Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.