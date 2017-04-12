Eye on PIE: 3-43 ADA

By Patricia Lopez, School Liaison Officer:

(EL PPartners in Education Soldier volunteers demonstrated dedication and selfless attributes by multitasking their high tempo mission and welcoming the spring season with many fun activities with their PIE campus partnership. Many Soldiers continue to make time to ensure that their partnered campus is involved in meaningful activities. Spring time allows for partnerships and units to spring into action and become very creative with their indoor and outdoor activities.

Each month, Eye on PIE highlights a special project, event or activity between a unit and their partner campus. This month we would like to highlight 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and their partnership with Nixon Elementary School. Capt. Patrick Cooney, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA Regt., 11th ADA Bde., and the outstanding Soldier volunteer team, continue to provide countless hours assisting and interacting with students, families and staff at Nixon.

Nixon campus staff and the 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA Regt. stirred up fun-filled adventures and activities throughout the month. Soldiers from the battalion and the kindergarten teachers set up activities for students to explore the science behind bubbles and water as part of the kindergarten water curriculum. Students did bubble painting by blowing bubbles in paint to create colorful bubble pictures. Students participated in doing their “bubble city” by using straws of all shapes and sizes to create giant bubble cities. The cities were measured by length and width then recorded. Next there was the “bubble wonder” where students used different kitchen supplies to create shapes with their utensils. Students again measured and recorded their findings.

Cooney was a special guest judge for the Nixon 25th Annual Chili Cook-Off. The judges tasted chili from 28 classrooms (made by the students). The judges had the difficult task of deciding who the top three winners were. The criteria were taste, texture and overall flavor. The entertainment was provided by Nixon physical education classes, where students performed various popular dances taught by their coaches. Soldier volunteers from the battalion helped kitchen staff serve the chili and brisket sandwiches.

The dedicated professionals at Nixon Elementary School and their PIE partnership continues to make significant impact on the students. Thank you 3rd Bn., 43rd ADA Regt. for your support and all that you do.

Please continue to submit monthly reports and share your videos, stories and pictures with the School Liaison Office.