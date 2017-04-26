Eye on Education: Volunteers instrumental part of success

By José Espinoza, Superintendent, Socorro Independent School District:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) As a father of two sons and superintendent of the second largest school district in El Paso, I understand that parents want to help their children to succeed academically, socially and emotionally.

This is why from the onset of my tenure as the leader of the Socorro Independent School District, it has been my commitment to treat and educate all students as if they are my own children. I also firmly believe in being inclusive and having an open-door policy, especially when it comes to parents being involved in their children’s education.

In the way that Team SISD offers endless opportunities for students to be prepared for college, careers and life, we also offer endless opportunities for parents to be engaged and involved in our schools.

There are numerous ways that parents can help their children at school, and we highly encourage all parents to become registered volunteers in Team SISD. Volunteers are an instrumental part of our success at the campus and district level, where we rely on help from these dedicated individuals on a daily basis.

As a volunteer for Team SISD, what can you do? Some activities include tutoring and mentoring opportunities; special projects such as gifted and talented enrichment, science programs, community outreach and arts and crafts; faculty support such as classroom, library or nurse assistant; monitoring during lunch, on the playground, during drop off and pick-up times; and helping with special events such as literacy nights, field trips, wellness days and classroom festivities.

Other unique volunteer opportunities in Team SISD include being part of parent patrol groups that help with school safety and security, helping with mother and son and father and daughter districtwide conferences; taking part in a wellness day where the entire school community is invited; participating in school and district level committees where decisions are made to support student achievement and to ensure district success.

Team SISD currently has more than 7,000 registered volunteers who provide their service, time and talent with all of these activities and so much more. Our volunteers have put in more than 113,000 hours of service this school year, with an estimated value of $2.6 million (based on average hourly earnings calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics).

We recently celebrated SISD volunteers at our annual volunteer recognition event in honor of Public School Volunteer Week April 17 through 21 and National Volunteer Week April 23 through Saturday. Every year we pay tribute to their efforts and give more than 55 awards to the most deserving volunteers.

In fact, two SISD volunteers in 2015 and 2016 earned the Heroes for Children Award, a statewide recognition which honors individuals making a difference for students and schools. Team SISD’s volunteer program has long served as a model program for other up and coming districts.

Team SISD’s volunteers benefit students by providing enriched learning experiences, opportunities for exploration, additional individualized and personal attention and learning reinforcement. Volunteers help our schools gain additional services without extra cost, extra teacher time to provide supplemental instruction and help increase community support, parent involvement and cooperation.

I invite you to visit www.sisd.net/volunteer to learn more and register to be part of the outstanding Team SISD volunteer program. Your involvement, talent and service is vital to Team SISD’s academic excellence. For more information, you may also email rtaran03@sisd.net or call 937-1618.