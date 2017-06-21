My GECU

Equipment ‘takes a knee’ to maintain combat readiness

Second Lt. Sam Richardson, right, and Spc. Veshon Sharp, operators of the engagement control station and assigned to Battery D, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Warriors” Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, conduct Preventative Maintenance Sustainment Plan cosmetic maintenance on radar equipment in Southwest Asia June 4. Photos by 1st Lt. Micah Uchida, 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde.

By 2nd Lt. Sam Richardson, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

SOUTHWEST ASIA – Soldiers assigned to Battery D, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Warriors” Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade are well known for having an unrelenting commitment to accomplishing their mission, even if success requires great personal sacrifice.

Leaders, however, know that for Soldiers to sustain the fight and accomplish the mission over an extended period, they need time to rest and give attention to their professional development, personal lives and interests and families. So, while training or “in the fight,” leaders make time for Soldiers to “take a knee.” Additionally, this past month, Soldiers assigned to Btry. D made sure the battery’s equipment received a similar opportunity to take a break and recover from long periods of continuous operation.

Spc. Julian Codina, left, and Sgt. Robert Otterstrom, right, system maintainers assigned to Battery D, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense “Warriors” Artillery, 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, make adjustments to radar equipment in Southwest Asia June 2. Photo by CWO 2 Joshua Morris, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde.

Soldiers assigned to the battery cannot accomplish their mission and defend assets in Southwest Asia without operationally ready equipment. This makes maintenance one of the unit’s top priorities, especially while deployed. Because of this, Soldiers assigned to the battery inspect and perform basic services on all pieces of equipment in the battery daily.

Additionally, every other month the unit deviates from its normal battle rhythm to conduct a period of intensive maintenance called the Preventative Maintenance Sustainment Plan, developed by the battalion’s maintenance personnel. The difference between these two levels of service is similar to the difference between conducting a state inspection for your car and having that car totally rebuilt. PMSP is an extreme process, but it is necessary to properly maintain equipment pushed to the extreme by operating at the limits of its capabilities in an unforgiving climate for 24 hours a day and for years at a time. Executing PMSP regularly and to a high standard is an essential and irreplaceable tool for maintaining the unit’s combat readiness.

Daily operations on site change substantially during PMSP. A team of highly specialized Patriot maintainers called the intermediate support element, attached to Team Strength of the 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde., lead the PMSP effort alongside the system maintainers organic to the battery. Together, these two groups of maintainers remove, clean and test many components of the system that would normally be handled only in the event of a fault hindering daily operations. All other Soldiers assist in the cleaning of these components, power washing and removing corrosion from vehicles, replacing filters, removing build up from radiators and generally supporting the PMSP effort under the direction of the system maintainers. PMSP is a major change of pace from normal operations and is an excellent opportunity for Soldiers to gain a more in-depth understanding of how their equipment operates.

During PMSP, system maintenance personnel conduct checks, services and the deep cleaning of all Patriot equipment. On the battery’s launching stations, a series of tests are conducted to verify all systems to effectively power up and be combat capable to fire interceptors at a moment’s notice. Soldiers run these tests through a system that tests everything the launcher will use to fire a missile.

In addition, personnel clean all racks and compartments in the engagement control station from top to bottom by blowing out debris and wiping down all visible cables with tech wipes and alcohol. They also tighten and secure any loose components.

This is a painstaking process that takes two operators and one-system maintainer 24 hours to complete. The PMSP process for the radar requires approximately 36 hours of work executed by one operator, four ISE techs and two system maintainers.

“The delta system maintenance team and ISE worked seamlessly to complete all tasks at hand, resulting in the cutting down of PMSP time from (the scheduled) seven days to just five days,” said Warrant Officer Mitchell Fortin, officer in charge of the 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, ISE team

Staff Sgt. Richard Trevino, ISE noncommissioned officer in charge, said working with the battery was a boost to his morale, primarily because of the great support the “Diablos” gave ISE.

Overall, the battery continues to build effective and efficient partnerships with its sister units in the battalion and is going into the next month of training ready and equipped.

