EO, SHARP come to the ‘Fightin’ Miners’

By Capt. Guster Cunningham III , 11th ADA Bde. Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb 2, 2017) Equal Opportunity advisers and Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) representatives from the 1st Armored Division and the 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade were invited by the University of Texas, El Paso, ‘‘Fightin’ Miner” Army Reserve Officer Training Corps battalion, Jan. 20, to provide briefs to a military science class which included cadets and students interested in an Army officer career.

The first Army program presented was the Army Equal Opportunity program presented by Sgt. 1st Class Elijah D. Philips, EOA, 1st AD EO office. His assistant instructor was Sgt. 1st Class Jerry R. McClellan, EOA, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD.

The brief covered the EO program, including complaint procedures followed by a communications process portion. They concluded their block of time with a practical exercise, which consisted of a small tube of toothpaste and a paper plate.

The volunteers for the practical exercise were given the following instructions.

“Team member 1, your job is to get the most amount of toothpaste out of the tube by using your pinky finger in the time allotted – GO!” directed Philips.

After the task was completed and toothpaste covered the plate, the next set of instructions were given.

“Team member 2, your job is to get all the toothpaste back in the tube the best way you can in the time allotted – Go!” Philips said.

The future leaders of the Army Officer Corps toiled on the floor of the classroom with fingers and mouths smeared with toothpaste. Few were able to complete the task.

What did this excise have to do with the communications process? Phillips made his point by informing the students that as a leader and an officer what you say has impact. Once something said is construed as violating the EO policy it cannot be taken back.

“Treat every Soldier under your charge with dignity and respect,” Philips said.

He also told the cadets to be aware of what they say and to remember words have meaning.

“It is a privilege to be able to teach and mentor the young leaders that will be the future of the Army,” Phillips said. “The chance to impress upon them the importance of equal opportunity and explain why it is crucial to their mission success prior to them developing any habits or biases, increases and makes a lasting effect.”

Next up was Sgt. 1st Class Elika E. Tuialuuluu, Imperial brigade SHARP representative. He provided information on SHARP – specifically the tenets of the reporting procedures, restrictive and unrestrictive filings and Soldiers’ rights during the process.

Tuialuuluu emphasized a healthy sexual relationship or encounter is between two consenting parties. The moment one person becomes uncomfortable, for whatever reason, when he or she says “no” then no means no without exception. He closed his presentation with a video equating the proposition of sexual contact to asking someone, “Would you like me to make you some tea?” To coerce someone to take a sip or force some tea down someone’s throat would be preposterous, especially if they initially said no or changed their mind at some point. While the video was found humorous by the cadets, it also harkened home the importance of consent and the best way to stay out of trouble.

“It was an honor to be invited to speak to our future Army leaders and to instruct them on the processes and procedures of the Army SHARP program,” Tuialuuluu said.

The final presenter was retired Army Staff Sgt. Corwin Reed, Imperial Brigade’s victim advocate. Reed discussed the developmental history and the importance of a victim’s advocate as it relates to the victim.

Reed demonstrated, with a group of volunteers, the workload can be light with just two victims or it can be heavy with the scenario of one perpetrator victimizing several people, male and female, and having all victims coming forward at the same time. His main jobs as a victim advocate are to walk a victim through the investigative process, eventually helping him or her to heal by providing access to additional agencies for support and to be by their side when they needed someone to talk with about personal issues.

Once all presentations were complete, the cadet battalion staff awarded each of the presenters and coordinators with Fightin’ Miner certificates of appreciation.

Lt. Col. James K. Lee, professor of military science, presented them with his battalion challenge coin of excellence, and a Miner’s pick axe for their professionalism and support.

“The invaluable training and lessons taught by the Fort Bliss EO and SHARP representatives provides our cadets with awareness and a visibility of Army programs that they do not have access to with their busy class schedules” Lee said. “The younger cadets can use this training to keep themselves and fellow cadets safer in a college environment with many temptations and risks.”