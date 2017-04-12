El Paso proclaims April MOMC

By Abigail Meyer , Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) The city of El Paso formally recognized April as the Month of the Military Child by reading a proclamation during a city council meeting downtown April 4.

The Army chooses a theme for the month each year, and this year’s theme “Military Kids: At Home Across the World,” is directly supported by the city of El Paso’s proclamation.

“The way cities, communities and schools embrace our military children is so important as they transition from one location to another. The social and emotional aspects of being a military child, especially during transition, can be overwhelming,” said Deborah Trexler, director, Fort Bliss Youth Education Support Services. “A welcoming environment ensures students adapt to and become part of their new homes, they become integrated into their communities and, if even for a short time, they call El Paso home.”

About 15 4 and 5-year-olds from a Fort Bliss Child Development Center shook hands with city council members as the proclamation was read, declaring, “MOMC gives the opportunity to recognize the strength and sacrifices of military children and the role they play in our community.”

Étienne Briddell, a student at the Fort Bliss German School, related her experiences as a military child to the council.

“Military children endure the stress of living with the constant risk of military parents leaving for months at a time due to training or combat deployments as well as having to move every two to three years. This means having to change schools, leave friends and having to adapt to life in a new place,” Briddell told the council. “I was born into the military life, so I’ve been through multiple deployments and the military influences many of my life experiences. If it weren’t for the challenges I faced as a military child, I would not have become as strong, open and resilient as I am today.”

Briddell thanked the city for the acknowledgement of what military children go through.

“A lot of people don’t know what we go through and we kind of need that support and having the month kind of shows that you guys care and see what we go through,” Briddell said.

Fort Bliss has several activities throughout the month that will celebrate and bring awareness to the military children here in El Paso.

“The Army recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices and commitment of military children,” Trexler said. “It recognizes the strength, bravery, courage and selflessness that military children make in support of their Soldier and their family.”

On April 22 at the Replica Youth Center, 5037 Sheridan Road, Fort Bliss will hold the Purple Up Block Party from 2 to 5 p.m.

“This free event will feature inflatables and a 60-foot obstacle,” Trexler said. “Purple Up Day is a time for Americans to show their support for military families and honor the sacrifices of military children.”