El Paso native Han to defend IBF featherweight title against Gerula

Jennifer Han trains at the Wolves Den Gym in El Paso Tuesday. Han will defend her title against Olivia Gerula on Feb. 17 at the Don Haskins center. Photos by Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs.

By Pfc. Frederick Connelly, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 16, 2017) Expect the atmosphere at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center to be electric Friday as crowds of people watch El Paso native Jennifer Han defend her International Boxing Federation featherweight title against veteran Canadian fighter, Olivia Gerula.

The event, promoted by Top Rank Boxing, features seven matches between highly skilled boxers. The event will also feature Jose Felix Jr. vs. Jonathan Maicelo.

Olivia Gerula gets in some cardio training by jumping rope at the Wolves Den Gym in El Paso Tuesday. Gerula will challenge International Boxing Federation featherweight champion Jennifer Han for her title at UTEP Friday.

The fighters have been preparing for months. Even though the physical portion of the training is over, all week the fighters have been getting in the mindset to leave it all in the ring. This week, Han, and Gerula, also known as “The Predator,” reflected on the fight during a media day at the Wolves Den Gym in El Paso Tuesday.

“I’m very excited to be fighting here in El Paso,” Han said. “It’s going to be an action packed bout. We’re going to have very, very talented fighters and of course I am defending my title, so don’t miss it.”

Han talked about her successful training for the fight.

“I feel strong. I feel fast,” Han said. “I’m very confident. I’m ready to go.”

Han also said people can expect to see an exciting fight.

“(Gerula is) very aggressive, very strong,” Han said. “I’ve been looking at her train and she’s solid, but I’m very experienced too. I have a lot of technical boxing skills and I’m going to use it, and I’m going to beat her.”

She also encouraged her fellow El Pasoans to come out and support her. “Be there, cheer for me and I’ll stay your champion,” she said.

Gerula, meanwhile, spoke about her long and successful career and what the fight means for her.

“I’ve had a very long history in boxing; this is my 20th year,” Gerula said. “I’ve won the (World Boxing Council), (Women’s International Boxing Association) and I’m the current (Universal Boxing Federation) world champion, so this is just one more belt along the way. I am looking to retire soon. It means a lot. I want to go out on top as a champion, so that’s the goal.”

Gerula also spoke about her training and the preparation she has put in to be at her best.

“I know her height. I know her record. I do know she has a long, sharp jab and fast feet, so I train my best to be ready for whatever and to know that I am in the best shape I can possibly be,” Gerula said. “So when I go in the ring, no matter what I get thrown at me, I’ll be ready.”

Gerula said she plans to fight aggressively.

“I am definitely an inside fighter. I am definitely aggressive,” Gerula said. “I want this title. I have everything in me to leave it all in the ring that night.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. Call the UTEP ticket center at 747-5234 for more information.

