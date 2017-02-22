My GECU

Educators experience Army life with Camp Bliss

From left, Mike Marlin, a physical education teacher at Marguerite J. Lundy Elementary School, John Thompson, back, a social studies teacher at Dr. Hornedo Middle School, Javier Mora, an eighth grade English teacher at Dr. Hornedo Middle School, and Jerry Garcia, a retired command sergeant major and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Instructor at Mountain View High School, try to pull a ladder back over an obstacle at the Leadership Reaction Course during Camp Bliss Military Culture 101 here Friday. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) After a Soldier counted a group of about 80 educators off by fours, they split into teams and hit the Leadership Reaction Course here Friday.

The educators, teachers, counselors and support staff from five local school districts, were here for the 2017 Camp Bliss Military Culture 101 training event, and the idea was not only to give educators a taste of military life by making them work with people they didn’t know, but also to test their teamwork skills.

Debbie Villa, (behind the wheel) a family engagement specialist at Sgt. Roberto Ituarte E.S., smiles from the driver’s seat of an Army truck as Karen Carrasco, a counselor at Mary N. Tippin E.S., takes her picture during Camp Bliss Military Culture 101 here Friday. Jacqueline Derrick, right, a counselor at Marguerite J. Lundy E.S., and Staff Sgt. Darius Scott, left, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, look on.

The LRC, which features several obstacles that require creative thinking and teamwork to traverse, was the perfect place to practice. Team One had a rough time on the first obstacle, which challenged them to move all the team members across the obstacle without touching the ground, but by the second one, they had bonded and celebrated with a spontaneous group cheer when they found success.

“It’s fantastic,” said Javier Mora, a member of Team One and an eighth grade English teacher at Dr. Hornedo Middle School. “I think it’s great that we’re exposed to this and what the mission is. Sometimes we kind of forget about it, but we have their children at our schools, so it’s important to be made aware again that these folks are here serving and they have different needs and we need to take care of them.”

022317community3_3Pat Lopez, a school liaison officer with the Fort Bliss School Liaison Office and organizer of the event, said it is important for El Paso-area educators to receive exposure to the military community so they can understand what Soldiers and their family members go through.

The all-day event also featured an interactive panel that included military students, an overview of military culture, lunch at a dining facility and a resource fair so educators could point students and parents in the right direction for information, Lopez said. 022317community3_4

“We encourage our teachers to ask and look deeper into the behaviors and the withdrawals and find out exactly what is going on so they can best meet the needs of the student (and) reach our for the resources that are available here on the installation so they can be ready, be available and just listen to them,” Lopez said.

Simone Hendricks, also a Fort Bliss school liaison officer, said this is the ninth year SLO personnel have organized the event. “It’s valuable training for all educators because we have military students in all of our districts,” she said.

Veronica Almodovar, a third grade bilingual teacher at Dr. Nixon Elementary School, said there is a large number of military students at her school, and teachers have a strong bond with them.

022317community3_5Almodovar said she and other teachers do their best to understand what life is like for their military students, and Camp Bliss was helpful.

“I learned a lot from the presentation this morning and just going through this and being around (the military culture) is awesome,” Almodovar said.

The camp also allowed educators to view and get inside a military tactical vehicle, a Humvee and a Stryker on the grounds of the LRC. Staff Sgt. Darius Scott, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, told educators about the military tactical vehicle.

Scott, a parent of three (two who have graduated and one in high school), said he was glad to see the educators learning about military life.

“This is a beautiful experience, especially for the teachers, so they can see (some of the life of) the children that they’re teaching and get a chance to see what their parents have to do, especially when it comes to parent and teacher conferences,” Scott said.

