DIVARTY welcomes new command team, bids farewell to Rendon, Condliffe

By Sgt. Maricris C. McLane, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 15, 2017) Col. Andrew T. Rendon and Command Sgt. Maj. John P. Condliffe relinquished command and responsibility, respectively, to Col. Keith R. Jarolimek and Command Sgt. Maj. Darrell E. Walls during the 1st Armored Division Artillery brigade’s combined change of command and change of responsibility ceremony on the 1st Armored Division Parade Field here Tuesday.

This succession in command and responsibility is one among many in the history of 1st AD DIVARTY’s remarkable leadership.

Rendon and Condliffe served as the commander and command sergeant major of 1st AD DIVARTY from 2015 to 2017. The leaders worked as a team and led the brigade in numerous training exercises, missions and deployments during their service to the unit.

One of the major highlights of their command tenure was the recognition of one of its batteries by the Field Artillery branch as being the best in the active Army.

Through their leadership and guidance, Battery C, 4th Battalion, 1st Artillery Regiment, 1st AD DIVARTY was recognized as the winner of the 2016 Henry Knox Award, as the Best Artillery Battery in the Army, said Maj. Gen. Pat White, commanding general, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.

During Rendon and Condliffe’s leadership, both outgoing leaders fulfilled their goal to lead the unit by example and ensured the brigade took care of all Soldiers and families in 1st AD DIVARTY.

“The sea of red we see before us is an impressive sight,” Rendon said. “The Soldiers, NCOs and officers of DIVARTY inherited an amazing legacy and they have earned the title, King of Battle for America’s Tank Division.”

As they bid farewell and move on to their next assignments, Condliffe described his experience in 1st AD DIVARTY, the division and Fort Bliss as a distinct privilege.

“Leader development has been my passion and watching the leaders in this fine division grow was like observing a precision guided munition steel on target,” Condliffe said.

Jarolimek and Walls take over as the commander and command sergeant major with a goal to continue to make DIVARTY better and greater.

“We do not take this responsibility lightly and vow to provide our best leadership every day to the DIVARTY’s leaders, Soldiers and families,” Jarolimek said. “We will continue to improve our core competency of providing timely and accurate joint fires to our maneuver brethren.”

As the new brigade’s senior enlisted leader, Walls said he plans to continue to improve the legacy of 1st AD DIVARTY.

“I promise to give you 100 percent of my time, energy and effort in building even a greater team and taking care of you and your families,” Walls said.

Both leaders showed their gratitude to the outgoing leaders after ensuring a smooth transition and passing of the colors of 1st AD DIVARTY.

“Thank you for a professional and seamless transition,” Jarolimek said.