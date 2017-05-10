DIVARTY recognizes Soldier, spouse volunteers for countless hours of service

By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, May 11, 2017) The 1st Armored Division Artillery held a volunteer recognition ceremony at the Family Resiliency Center here Friday.

DIVARTY leaders coordinated the event to show appreciation and recognize approximately 30 Soldiers and spouses who offered countless hours helping various organizations and causes throughout the installation and El Paso community throughout 2016.

Command Sgt. Major John P. Condliffe, senior enlisted adviser, DIVARTY, was the host of the ceremony and displayed his gratitude to the volunteers by presenting them with certificates.

“All the things you do for the community, our Soldiers and all of the families in the organization, is outstanding work,” Condliffe said. “To recognize you today, we’re going to give you certificates to show a small token of our appreciation for all that you do.”

Sheila Nielsen, whose spouse is assigned to Battery B, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, DIVARTY, received the DIVARTY Volunteer of the Year award for her outstanding performance in establishing the battalion’s family readiness group.

Nielsen, a Dacula, Georgia native, said she entered the position blindly and spent numerous hours reading handbooks the Army Community Service provided to help her learn her role to be an effective leader. She also took multiple classes, such as Army Family Team Building and a treasury course, to help manage the FRG’s money.

For her efforts, she received the Commander’s Award for public service, the Iron Soldier award and a DIVARTY pin.

She was unaware she would be receiving this year’s Volunteer of the Year award but is thankful for the recognition.

“It made me feel really good to know that my efforts are being appreciated,” Neilson said. “I don’t volunteer for myself; I do it to lift up the guys who are putting in all of the hard work.”