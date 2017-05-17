My GECU

DIVARTY brings out the Paladins 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., supports 2nd BCT, 1st AD, during Iron Focus 17

Paladin artillery crews assigned to 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, prepare to fire rounds downrange from an M109A6 Paladin cannon artillery system during Iron Focus 17 at Orogrande, N.M., May 10. Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr, 24th Press Camp Headquarters

By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

OROGRANDE, N.M. – Artillerymen assigned to 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, conducted Table XVIII qualifications on M109A6 Paladin cannon artillery system vehicles during Iron Focus 17 here May 10.

Iron Focus 17 is a brigade-level training exercise that allows commanders to exercise their systems and processes, as well as practice battle tracking and forward support distribution. It also allows them to gauge the status of their readiness and validate processes to ensure they are prepared for worldwide operations.

The artillerymen participated in the exercise by certifying their weapon systems at Table XVIII using 18 Paladin fighting vehicles to provide suppressive fire, which allowed maneuver elements to move forward to their objective during a simulated enemy attack.

Pvt. Edward N. Ward, right, assigned to Battery B, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, observes Cpl. Collin English, assigned to Battery B, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., DIVARTY, load an artillery round into the breech of a M109A6 Paladin cannon artillery system during Iron Focus 17 at Orogrande, N.M., May 10.

“The Paladin is great because it is a self-propelled howitzer and has the ability to quickly move and occupy a position,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Kirby, an artilleryman assigned to Battery C, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., DIVARTY. “This training is important for us personally. It is a team effort to be able to get that repetition and getting the crew drills down gives us the ability to fire more quickly and accurately.”

The 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., DIVARTY, supports the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, the “Iron” brigade. The brigade recently returned to U.S. Forces Command operational status as 1st AD’s second available armored brigade combat team capable of deploying worldwide as directed by the Army today. Previously, the brigade performed the Army’s Network Integration Evaluation mission for the Fort Bliss-based U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command.

“I think this is a great exercise, considering these Soldiers have been a TRADOC unit for the last four or five years,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shurn Smith, senior enlisted adviser, 4th Bn., 27th FA Regt., DIVARTY. “These Soldiers are finally going to get an opportunity do what they joined the Army to do, which is to shoot, move and communicate as artillerymen.”

Artillery rounds stand ready to be fired by Paladin artillery crewmembers assigned to Battery B, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, during Iron Focus 17 at Orogrande, N.M., May 10.

First AD is at the tip of the spear when it comes to protecting America’s interests. Each of the division’s brigades has subordinate units currently deployed, recently deployed or about to deploy in defense of our nation and vital strategic interests. Fort Bliss also provides a world class training area here locally and the ability to shoot artillery rounds in its backyard, providing units unrestricted use of ammunition – for everything from pistols to missiles.

“It makes me feel good to know that we’re back in the fight,” Smith said. “I think no matter where we go, or what we’re called to do, we will continue to strive, lean forward and be competitive with the rest of our counterparts.”

