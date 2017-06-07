‘Diablos’ complete first round of operational readiness evaluations

By 1st Lt. Russell O. Dean, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde:

SOUTHWEST ASIA – Air defenders assigned to Battery D, 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery, “Warriors,” 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, successfully completed their first in-theater operational readiness exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility May 23.

The exercise marks the first of many battalion internal evaluations the air defenders will conduct during their nearly yearlong rotation here.

The purpose of this exercise is to validate the proficiency of crews responsible for performing vital air and missile defense operations at a moment’s notice. Leaders meticulously observe crews during all phases of the readiness drills to ensure proper measures outlined within doctrine and standard operating procedures are followed without error. Air defenders must complete crew drills within an allotted time that leaves little room for mistakes.

Furthermore, organizers randomly quiz crewmembers throughout the exercise. These questions can include material the crew does not typically use within the specific functions, but it tests the understanding and comprehension of the crews in relation to the overall battery’s mission.

“The standards are high but necessary,” said Sgt. Daniel Blackburn, a tactical control assistant assigned to the battery. “We have to always make sure we are ready to properly respond if we’re ever called upon to do our job. If we failed, the outcome could potentially be catastrophic.”

The “Diablos” are no strangers to these evaluations. Prior to deployment, the battery spent nearly six months in and out of the field training in preparation to assume the mission here. Successful completion of these exercises show a crew’s ability to operate as a cohesive team and a battery’s ability to effectively provide air and missile defense to its assigned defended assets. The results of these evaluations are passed on to higher echelon units to provide unit commanders with an overall readiness picture of the entire CENTCOM area of responsibility.

“The ability of the battery to perform under pressure as a team and put in the hard work day after day towards achieving the end state of being the best trained battery in the battalion and the entire AOR (area of responsibility), is tremendous,” said Capt. Laura Burdick, commander, Btry. D, 2nd Bn., 43rd ADA, 11th ADA Bde. “We have assumed the Air and Missile Defense mission … and our crews will remain ready and trained to ‘fight tonight’ because of their dedication to serving and protecting.”