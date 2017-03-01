CSA Milley visits 32nd AAMDC, USASMA

My GECU

U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley visits with Soldiers serving in the 11th ADA Bde. Feb. 16, here. Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Chuck Burden, 11th ADA Bde. Public Affairs.

By Staff Sgt. Johnathan Hoover, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, Mar. 2, 2017) Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark Milley paid a visit to Battery D, “Dragons” 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (THAAD), 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense “Blackjack” Command, to personally inspect the Soldiers and equipment readiness of the unit Feb. 16, here.

Upon arrival, Milley was given a terminal high altitude area defense mission brief and conducted a facilities and equipment tour.

During the equipment tour, Milley was briefed by Soldiers on the equipment capabilities and their jobs.

The inspection itself was no problem for the Dragons.

“The Dragons are always ready,” said Capt. Mison Kang, commander, Battery D, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (THAAD). “We are ready to fight tonight,  ready for any mission given to us. So for Gen. Milley to come down here and spend time with our Soldiers really validates the hard work we put in. Not only for his visit, but for the mission itself.”

The unit did so well, each Soldier in the unit was presented a coin by Milley.

“I wasn’t expecting everyone to get a coin, but that just validates how important the Dragons are,” Kang said. “I’m very proud of the Soldiers. I am proud to be their commander and to lead them to our next adventure.”

Milley spoke to the Soldiers about always being prepared for any mission.

While speaking with the Soldiers after the completion of the visit, Col. Shana Peck, commander, 11th ADA Bde., reiterated the units importance and what they do.

“Because of the strategic impact and level of importance of what you do, he came to see you,” Peck said. “You knocked it out of the park … It is very unique as Gen. Milley doesn’t show up to a lot of places and give everyone coins.”

“I’m really proud of you and thank you for what you do,” Peck said.

Milley sent out this tweet on Twitter:

“Great visit with the Soldiers and leaders of the 32nd AAMDC and 11th ADA. They are doing excellent work for the joint community and our Army.”

