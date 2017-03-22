Crisis response: 1st AD, Fort Bliss conduct exercise to validate emergency response standard op procedure

By Cpl. Von Marie Donato, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, March 23, 2017) Preparation is key, and that is especially important when it comes to handling an unexpected crisis.

First Armored Division and Fort Bliss conducted a crisis response exercise at 1st Lt. Paul A. Noel Parade Field here Friday to validate the installation’s emergency response standard operating procedures and pre-accident plan.

The exercise ensured 1st AD has a well-established response plan and that all parties involved are trained on procedures to minimize casualties.

“The exercise simulated a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that suffered engine failure, crashed and caught fire during an Air Assault School Graduation ceremony where there were six wounded in action and one killed in action,” said Capt. Clayton Melton, commander of the Iron Training Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st AD, and commandant of the Fort Bliss Air Assault Course.

Emergency response training not only requires immense coordination but also ensures detailed action steps are in place to confirm personnel handle the crisis as smoothly and effectively as possible.

“The first thing we do in this scenario is to isolate the aircraft, identify whether it is safe for our emergency service personnel to approach the aircraft and then begin triaging the casualties,” Melton said. “Then we can begin moving them to a casualty collection point away from the aircraft and then packaging them for emergency service transportation to a higher level of care, which for us would typically be William Beaumont Army Medical Center.”

To lessen the impact on Soldiers, equipment commanders and senior enlisted leaders have to identify what could go wrong before it does go wrong.

“As leaders we are responsible for identifying and mitigating risk to enable execution of the mission,” Melton said. It is my responsibility as the commander of the Iron Training Detachment to ensure that we have proper control measures in place to respond to crises in the future.”

The exercise gave ITD Soldiers the opportunity to understand their standard operating procedures in response to a downed aircraft, Melton said.

“It has helped identify the responsibilities of our medical section and where and how our senior team members play a role in the response,” he added.

Not only did the exercise test the ITD in their abilities, but it also validated the coordination and efforts of emergency response services.

“This exercise required a full team effort by Fort Bliss, including the Soldiers from the Iron Training Detachment, emergency medical technicians and both the fire and police department,” Melton said. “There is always room for improvement. This exercise has allowed us to gain insight into ways we can improve our system and accident plan.”

First AD and Fort Bliss routinely conduct exercises to ensure readiness and coordinated responses to crises.