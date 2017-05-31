My GECU

Concordia's veterans remembered

Roxanne Frietze, right, hands her daughter Isela Frietze, 6, a flower to place on a gravestone at Concordia Cemetery in El Paso during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the cemetery’s veterans Monday. Isela’s sister Sofia, 4, left, and grandfather, Carl Frietze, center, look on. Photos by Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor.

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Managing Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 1, 2017) When the Concordia Heritage Association began holding a Memorial Day ceremony in 1991 to honor the more than 200 veterans buried at Concordia Cemetery in El Paso, only a few people attended.

“Even though we invited the public, it was only a handful, but we always believed that even if there’s only one of us honoring our veterans, they will never be forgotten,” said Gloria Cordero, chairwoman of the association’s veterans committee, at this year’s ceremony Monday.

From left: Eusebio Bretado, Marcos Pastrana, Rev. Douglas P. Davis, Sr., and Jesus Bravo, all members of the Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, Inc., serve as a color guard during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the veterans of Concordia Cemetery in El Paso at the cemetery Monday.

The number of attendees increased after members of the Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, Inc., got involved four years ago, and this year, about 100 people gathered.

Jesus Bravo, chairman of the Airborne association, said it only takes one veteran’s grave to make a cemetery hallowed ground, and John Ceballos, the association’s public affairs officer, agreed.

“Many people on Memorial Day rush to the national cemeteries … so it is our objective to provide the same honor and respect for the veterans who have this hallowed ground here as their final resting place,” Ceballos said. “Although we’re here amongst rocks and dirt and grass, a little bit of grass, some cacti, this place is just as hallowed as the beautiful lawns that you see in Arlington (National Cemetery) or Gettysburg National Cemetery.”

The cemetery’s Buffalo Soldier Monument memorializes 42 Buffalo Soldiers buried at the cemetery, but others buried there include veterans of the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, the American Indian wars, the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, said Patricia Kiddney, president of the Concordia association. The cemetery is located at 3700 East Yandell Dr.

Members of the Airborne association provided the opening prayer and a color guard and presented a POW/MIA Missing Man Table. Kiddney read the poem, “A Soldier Died Today,” and Cordero and retired Command Sgts. Maj. Phil Sloniger and Lee Walker lay a wreath for the cemetery’s veterans.

Patricia Kiddney, president of the Concordia Heritage Association, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the cemetery’s veterans at the cemetery Monday. Jesus Bravo, chapter chairman of the Roy Benavidez-Robert Patterson “All Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, Inc., stands left.

Among the ceremony’s youngest attendees were Isela Frietze, 6, and Sofia Frietze, 4, who came with their mother, Roxanne Frietze and grandfather, Carl Frietze.

Roxanne Frietze said she started taking the girls to the cemetery on Memorial Day four years ago to attend the ceremony and put flowers on the graves of veterans.

“I like to make sure that they know the real reason behind the day,” Roxanne Frietze said. “I think a lot of kids don’t know.”

When Roxanne Frietze pointed out to Sofia that she was putting a flower on the grave of Joseph Smith, a Buffalo Soldier who died on New Year’s Day 1914, Sofia said, “I love him.”

Cordero said members of the Concordia Heritage Association’s veterans committee continue to research veterans buried at the cemetery.060117community1_4

“If you have a loved one who is a veteran and is buried here, please provide us with pictures and military records because one of our goals of the association is to make sure that every veteran that we 060117community1_5have identified that does not have a headstone, that we get one for them,” Cordero said.

