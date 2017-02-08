Community members send care packages downrange with troops

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 9, 2017) For 13 years, a local Alamogordo, New Mexico, family and a group of helpers have been creating care packages for Soldiers deploying overseas. The Fazenbaker family, Paul, Annette and their two daughters Maggie and Madeleine, started when Maggie took on the project.

“We don’t think the Soldiers should be forgotten,” Paul said. “We know there’s a lot of support systems connected to the military to do stuff, but our town really sees this as a way for them to be able to send a greeting card to them. The folks here see the need for that.”

Paul knows firsthand what it’s like to be shipped overseas. A former Air Force fighter pilot, he served 23 years in the Air Force.

“In was October 2004, our oldest daughter decided that she wanted to do this and she came up with the idea because her father, Paul had been deployed to Qatar for (Operation) Iraqi freedom,” Annette said.

To date, the group led by the Fazenbakers has filled and distributed 16,500 care packages. On their most recent delivery to the Silas L Copeland Arrival/Departure Air Control Group here Jan. 27, they dropped off 350. The recipients of the packages, Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, were on their way out the door to Afghanistan.

“There’s a core of about 20 to 30 folks in Alamogordo and Otero County, all over the mountain up there, that regularly come together to help do that,” Paul said. “There’s been as many as 60 people doing it at any given time, different times over the past 10 years. The core stays together and allows us to keep driving this.”

The packages are meant to tide Soldiers over until they arrive at their deployed location. Traveling from the U.S. to various locations in Southwest Asia can take days. The gallon-sized plastic bags have travel essentials such as lip balm, soap, toothpaste and wet wipes.

“Just small things that are generally consumed or used and need to be replenished but maybe you’re not in a place where you can buy them or get a hold of them,” Annette said. “Sometimes we’ll have socks donated. Sometimes you just don’t have simple conveniences.”

The Fazenbakers receive donations from people and businesses in Alamogordo and have packing parties before making a delivery to the A/DACG. Soldiers continue to deploy from Fort Bliss on a regular basis, so the Fazenbakers work with personnel at the A/DACG, such as Dan Chavez, a transportation specialist.

“On many occasions these packages have put a smile on a Soldier’s face. I tell them when I give them out that, that pair of nail clippers included in the package will be something you can rent out in about two months of being in country,” Chavez said. “Even blood and guts Special Forces guys are happy to get these packages. I can’t thank the folks who put these packages together enough.”

The Fazenbakers try to make deliveries three times a year and shoot to distribute about 1,200 care packages a year. They said they’ll continue to send them as long as Soldiers continue to deploy.