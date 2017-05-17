My GECU

Combat Training Certification Program: IRON FOCUS preps 2ND BCT, 1ST AD

Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drive an M1A2 Abrams tank during Iron Focus 17 in the Fort Bliss training areas near Orogrande, N.M., May 10. Iron Focus 17 enabled the team to focus on leadership, training and resources, improving combat readiness for worldwide operations. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

OROGRANDE, N.M – Iron Focus is one of the largest exercises conducted on Fort Bliss as part of the 1st Armored Division commander’s Combat Training Center Certification program. The exercise challenges every echelon of the brigade on their ability to conduct offensive, defensive and stability operations on multiple levels.

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, kicked off Iron Focus 17 with a live-fire fire coordination exercise May 10. The three-day FCX included artillery, rockets, close air support from A-10 Warthogs and AH-64 Apaches and the brigade’s own organic weapons systems.051817unitnews4_2

Col. Charles C. Lombardo, commander, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, said the exercise is a significant training event for the brigade.

“This has integrated not only the U.S. Army and 1st Armored Division, (but) we are doing this in coordination with the U.S. Air Force’s Hustler Trough exercise, so this is a joint live-fire event,” Lombardo said. “The only place I’ve ever done that is at the National Training Center or in combat. The brigade feels really fortunate today to be able to participate in this.”

Iron Focus is the last major live-fire training event for the brigade before its rotation at the NTC at Fort Irwin, California, in August. Before any 1st AD brigade goes to NTC, they are first certified at an Iron Focus exercise here. The exercise consists of three components.

“This is our entry event into the Iron Focus series. We have two additional events: the command post exercise, then the force-on-force training,” Lombardo said.

Iron Focus 17 enables the commander to focus on leadership, training and resources to enhance 2nd BCT’s combat readiness after its recent transition from supporting the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, back to a U.S. Forces Command asset.

“A lot of the maneuver repetitions that we had in Army Warfighting Assessment (with the JMC), now we’ve matched it into a lot of the live-fire capabilities that you get when you come back to the FORSCOM pool. The brigade’s really been fortunate over the last year to get to do both,” Lombardo said.

Just three days into the month-long exercise, Lombardo said the brigade’s Soldiers had already learned a lot.

“The Soldiers, whether they’re the engineers on the ground, the Paladin crews, our artillerymen or the tank crews, they all are getting a lot out of it, and the brigade itself has learned a lot on the coordination it takes to bring these fires to bear,” Lombardo said.

Some of those engineers, Soldiers assigned to the 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd BCT, 1st AD, performed a mechanized breach operation, paving the way for infantry and cavalry regiments.

“The purpose of the engineers is to allow freedom of maneuver for the armor and the infantry forces,” said Lt. Col. David Noble, commander, 40th Eng. Bn., 2nd BCT, 1st AD. “The goal of this exercise is to integrate ground, air, artillery and other enabling assets, to ensure we can synchronize in a live-fire event, which will prepare us for eventual deployments.”

The engineers breached an anti-tank ditch and then used an M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge, often called a MICLIC, to clear a simulated minefield. The MICLIC was a live-inert MICLIC, where the rocket was live, but the line charge was plastic. In combat, the line charge would be explosive as well.

“I’m very proud of what the engineers have accomplished here today. As a philosophy, we ensure that we enable the brigade, and to do that we are ready to perform at a moment’s notice, we are accountable for our actions. We are the masters of our craft,” Noble said.

The winds were heavy, kicking up dust and creating low visibility, but it did not deter the 2nd BCT from successfully completing their first of three missions for the Iron Focus exercise.

