Class 67 students participate in Black and Gold ceremony

A Black and Gold Ceremony recognizes the academic accomplishments of more than 170 students during a Black and Gold Ceremony at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here June 19. Staff and family members of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy earned 177 degrees. Photo by Spc. James C. Seals Jr., USASMA.

By David Crozier , USASMA Command Communications:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 29, 2017) Black and gold have been the U.S. Army colors since the American Revolution. Black represents a never-ending search for knowledge, and gold – the standard of achievement.

On June 19, the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy celebrated the more than 170 students, staff and family members who rose to that standard by taking their place among their fellow warrior-scholars during a Black and Gold commencement ceremony held in the Academy’s Cooper Lecture Center. The graduates earned 177 degrees: 83 master’s, 79 bachelor’s and 12 associate and three professional certificates from 18 colleges and universities.

Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Defreese, commandant of USASMA, presided over the commencement ceremony. Judge M. Sue Kurita, who works at County Court at Law Number Six, was the evening’s guest speaker.

“My favorite place to teach is here at USASMA,” Kurita said. “I feel I learn so much from my students. It is kind of selfish because I give some, but get so much back. I have learned that the Soldier’s Creed is something that is real and is practiced every day. It is not just on the wall in every classroom, but it is how you live – ‘I am a warrior, a member of a team. I will never leave a fallen comrade.’”

Kurita said she has personally seen that statement at work in every class.

“There are always the students who feel they are not capable of finishing and usually the rest of the class jumps in to help them,” she said. “I know that there are some of you who are sitting there in black and gold that are here because you were helped by your fellow students.”

Kurita said the graduates had overcome many obstacles to get to the evening’s events.

“You are not the normal, boring, four-year, straight-out-of-college student. That’s not what you did. You took a different route; you took the difficult route,” Kurita said. “You took a route that took you to places away from your family: places that are dangerous, where you put your lives on the line for me every single day. But you made it. You’re here and I am grateful for that. We are all grateful for that.”

Kurita said the journey the students took was actually superior to that of a conventional four-year degree because their journey showed they appreciated education.

“Because you have experience in life, because you bring those real life experiences to the classroom making education more relevant – more real – you appreciate the gift of education,” Kurita said. “You set a goal and you achieved it and now you are here. You have pursued that goal and you have achieved it. You are without question successful warriors. You know that because you will graduate from (this academy) on Friday. You are all successful leaders and tonight you are successful Soldier-scholars.”

USASMA is responsible for developing, maintaining, teaching and distributing five levels of Enlisted Professional Military Education – introductory, primary, intermediate, senior and executive. Each level best prepares the soldier to fight and win in a complex world as adaptive and agile leaders and trusted professionals of Force 2025.

The Army’s culminating enlisted Professional Military Education institution is the Sergeants Major Course. This course provides tools to develop critical reasoning, creative thinking and decision-making skills. Soldiers are provided an education that teaches them to enhance their character, self-expression, and strengthen teamwork abilities. The course assists in the development of logical, practical and original reasoning abilities necessary for problem solving. Students analyze problems based on available information, arrive at logical solutions and decisions with reasonable speed, communicate reasoning and decisions orally and in writing, and supervise to ensure proper execution. Intellectual honesty, integrity, and professional values and standards are highly stressed. The SMC contains 1,484.7 instructional hours, and is also offered as a nonresident course, which culminates with two weeks of resident instruction at the academy. The course is a 10-month resident program of instruction conducted once a year at the academy.

Additional photos are available on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/133821783 @N02/albums.

