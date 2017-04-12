Children and families walk for awareness

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) The 13th annual Military Child, Child Abuse, Sexual Assault awareness walk and family day was one to remember.

With an impressive attendance of more than 1,500 people, organizers called the one-mile awareness walk and family day at Biggs Park here Saturday a great success. The walk kicked off the event, which also included a fun day of visiting information booths, performances, playing and free goodies.

The event fell in line with the Month of the Military Child, child abuse prevention and sexual assault prevention. It brought awareness to the challenges of being a military child and informed the public about support channels they have in the prevention of sexual assault and child abuse.

With eager faces, children and families lined up to begin the walk led by Col. Mike Hester, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, command sergeant major, Fort Bliss Garrison.

“It’s a great honor to walk around the park with these resilient children,” Holschbach said.

Following the walk, attendees had the opportunity to visit with local agencies that provided information on resources and support channels available to them.

Sharon Brown and Alana Johnson, Family Advocacy Program specialists, cohosted the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation event.

“Originally this event was started to hand out information on child abuse and neglect, but has since transformed into something greater,” Brown said.

Johnson said the event took about a year to plan.

The planning paid off as attendees moved around getting informed and having fun at the same time.

The SKIESUnlimited program, which offers a variety of dance, music, gymnastics and other classes, put on a spectacular gymnastics entertainment segment.

In addition, the West Texas Young Marines led a warm up session before the walk to ensure everyone was stretched and ready to walk. The Young Marines have been supporting MCCASA for the past five years.

“It’s an amazing experience. The Young Marines love helping the participants,” said Diana Medina, paymaster for the Young Marines.