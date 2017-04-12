My GECU

Children and families walk for awareness

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, command sergeant major, Fort Bliss Garrison, smiles as he leads participants to the finish line of the MCCASA awareness walk here Saturday. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, command sergeant major, Fort Bliss Garrison, smiles as he leads participants to the finish line of the MCCASA awareness walk here Saturday. Photos by Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff.

By Jonathan LeBlanc, Fort Bliss Bugle Staff:

(El Paso, Texas, April. 13, 2017) The 13th annual Military Child, Child Abuse, Sexual Assault awareness walk and family day was one to remember.

With an impressive attendance of more than 1,500 people, organizers called the one-mile awareness walk and family day at Biggs Park here Saturday a great success. The walk kicked off the event, which also included a fun day of visiting information booths, performances, playing and free goodies.

The event fell in line with the Month of the Military Child, child abuse prevention and sexual assault prevention. It brought awareness to the challenges of being a military child and informed the public about support channels they have in the prevention of sexual assault and child abuse.

West Texas Young Marines prepare the walkers with a series of stretching exercises before the MCCASA awareness walk here Saturday.

West Texas Young Marines prepare the walkers with a series of stretching exercises before the MCCASA awareness walk here Saturday.

With eager faces, children and families lined up to begin the walk led by Col. Mike Hester, commander, Fort Bliss Garrison, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Holschbach, command sergeant major, Fort Bliss Garrison.

“It’s a great honor to walk around the park with these resilient children,” Holschbach said.

Following the walk, attendees had the opportunity to visit with local agencies that provided information on resources and support channels available to them.

Sharon Brown and Alana Johnson, Family Advocacy Program specialists, cohosted the Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation event.

“Originally this event was started to hand out information on child abuse and neglect, but has since transformed into something greater,” Brown said.

Johnson said the event took about a year to plan.

The planning paid off as attendees moved around getting informed and having fun at the same time.

The SKIESUnlimited program, which offers a variety of dance, music, gymnastics and other classes, put on a spectacular gymnastics entertainment segment.

Happily Ever After Healers posing with MCCASA awareness walk attendees here Saturday. The princesses were thrilled by participants’ enthusiasm to be there, while putting smiles on all attendees.

Happily Ever After Healers posing with MCCASA awareness walk attendees here Saturday. The princesses were thrilled by participants’ enthusiasm to be there, while putting smiles on all attendees.

In addition, the West Texas Young Marines led a warm up session before the walk to ensure everyone was stretched and ready to walk. The Young Marines have been supporting MCCASA for the past five years.

“It’s an amazing experience. The Young Marines love helping the participants,” said Diana Medina, paymaster for the Young Marines.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41140

Posted by on Apr 12 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement EPCC Advertisement St. Marks Church Advertisement Las Cruces Country Music Festival Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 5959 Gateway Blvd. West, Ste. 450, El Paso, Tx. 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.