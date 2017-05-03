My GECU

Change of Stole ceremony welcomes new 1st Armored Division chaplain

Chaplain (Col.) Keith N. Goode, center, chaplain, III Corps, shakes the hand of Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Thomas S. Helms III, right, outgoing chaplain of the 1st Armored Division, as he transfers the 1st AD stole to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Mark A. Stewart, left, incoming chaplain, 1st AD, during a Change of Stole ceremony at the 1st AD Chapel here April 26. Photo by Staff Sgt. Raymond Kokel, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs.

By Staff Sgt. Raymond Kokel, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 4, 2017) Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division welcomed their incoming spiritual leader in a Change of Stole ceremony at the 1st AD Chapel here April 26.

The stole ceremony is among the oldest known rituals. Clergy members wear stoles as symbols of their leadership responsibility.

During the ceremony, Chaplain (Col.) Keith N. Goode, chaplain, III Corps, transferred the 1st AD stole – a long, scarf-like cloth -– from Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Thomas S. Helms III to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Mark A. Stewart. The ceremony is similar to a command’s leadership passing the unit’s guidon during a change of command ceremony. Stewart, who served as the senior strategic actions officer for the Chief of Chaplains prior to his new assignment, said he was thrilled to become a member of the 1st AD team.

“I’ve been hearing about this division for months, Stewart said. “I’ve got calls from family and friends telling me how much I’ll love it.”

Stewart said he plans to build on the success Helms and his team have set in place.

“I want to help set the conditions for every unit ministry team to succeed, in order for them to take care of Soldiers and families in the division,” Stewart said

A reception at the chapel followed the ceremony, where Soldiers welcomed their new spiritual leader and bid farewell to Helms, who will assume the role as the Eighth Army’s deputy chaplain in Korea.

