CAB pilots brief about the AH-64D Apache in Latvia

Soldiers, Airmen and Latvian soldiers attend a briefing on the AH-64D Apache at the parade field on Ādaži military base, Latvia, Monday. Photo by Staff Sgt. Charlene Moler, 7th MPAD.

By Sgt. Shiloh Capers, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) ADAZI MILITARY BASE, Latvia – Pilots from the 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conducted a brief about the AH-64D Apache helicopter at the parade field here Monday.

The audience consisted of NATO Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (often called JTACs) from Latvia, a U.S. Army fires team and U.S. JTACs.

“We brought everyone together to understand the capabilities of our aviation platform that we’re working with and how to use them on the battlefield,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dustin Stelljes, battalion air liaison officer who acts as lead JTAC for 1st Battalion, 68th Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

Stelljes is stationed with 13th Air Support Operations Squadron, Fort Carson, but falls under Headquarters and Headquarters Company for 1st Bn., 68th Armored Regt. for missions. Each company in 1st Bn., 68th Armored Regt. has a JTAC team that reports to Stelljes, who directs them in how to operate with the ground commander.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jose Cintron, an instructor pilot assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, shows Latvian soldiers parts of the AH-64D Apache at the Parade Field on Ādaži military base, Latvia, Monday. Photo by Sgt. Shiloh Capers, 7th MPAD.

Deployed, the 1st Bn., 68th Armored Regt. operates under Operation Atlantic Resolve, which demonstrates the U.S. commitment to NATO by rotating U.S.-based units through the European theater during multiple exercises with NATO Allies.

The brief contained the physical capabilities of the AH-64D, what goes into planning for a mission and the terrain where the Apache works best. Soldiers described the accuracy and speed of the missiles, as well as their penetrative capabilities. They also discussed refuel time, as well as the satellite communications abilities on the Apache.

“I think we opened their eyes to understand that this is a very capable asset and it can be used effectively in coordinated attacks, joint air attack teams and the multiple ways we can employ them on the battlefield,” Stelljes said.

In the eyes of 1st Lt. Vincent Franchino, a pilot and platoon leader for 1st Bn., 501st Aviation Regt., CAB, 1st AD, the brief provided more than information.

“The brief helped NATO allies, specifically JTACs, the ones who control us on the battlefield in certain environments, to really show them what it’s like from our perspective during the battle,” Franchino said.

042717unitnews3_3Franchino invited U.S. Soldiers and Latvian soldiers into the cockpit for a closer view of the system. He covered areas such as controls, air transmissions, the area weapons system, preparing grids during a 9-line for a Call for Fire or Close Air Support, which is the direct support of troops on the ground by air assets.

Franchino explained how targets visualized to the pilots on the screen and the information provided with it.

Communication between ground and air is vital. It determines which target is engaged based on the unit’s priorities.

“That’s the most important piece of this entire thing is the communication portion,” Franchino said. “We see things differently than they do.”

