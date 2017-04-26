My GECU

CAB medevac crew rescues hikers in mountains

From left: 1st Lt. Philip Fons, pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Calise, pilot in command, Sgt. Josh Larangiera, crew chief, and Sgt. Tanner Wall, critical care flight medic, pose for a picture with a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter here April 20. Photo by Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor.

By Abigail Meyer, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, April 27, 2017) Aviation Soldiers train constantly to prepare for combat downrange. But one company in the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, also has an important real-world mission that is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, stateside – the medevac mission.

Company C, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment of the CAB primarily supports Fort Bliss, the surrounding training areas and White Sands Missile Range, but is available to assist civilian entities in emergency situations.

“We are a 15-helicopter medevac company and our overall mission is to deploy to theaters of operation whether that’s combat, humanitarian or stateside,” said Capt. Gregory Bodensteiner, commander, Company C, 2nd Bn., 501st Aviation Regt.

The “first-up” crew on call April 16 did just that when a call to find lost hikers, including one woman who had passed out several times, came in around 9 p.m. Typically, the crews have just 15 minutes to get in the air.

“We provide real-world medevac support to Fort Bliss and White Sands, but we extend that if the community doesn’t have the capability to do a certain mission, they can request assistance from (Fort Bliss) (Directorate) of Emergency Services,” Bodensteiner said. “The civilian agencies don’t have the ability to hoist individuals off the side of the mountain.”

After mission approval, which can take longer when coordinating with outside agencies, pilot in command Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Calise and pilot 1st Lt. Philip Fons took off just after 10 p.m. with crew chief Sgt. Josh Larangiera and critical care flight medic Sgt. Tanner Wall. Medevac crews have just four members, and it takes them all to have a successful mission.

After a one-hour flight just to reach the search area up in the mountains near Alamogordo, New Mexico, the helicopter and crew arrived on station just as the moon began to rise and spotted the rescue team on the ground.

“We used FLIR (forward looking infrared radar) night vision goggles to locate them, found the nearest clearing which was about 100 meters away and landed because we didn’t have communications with them (rescue personnel) on the ground,” Calise said.

Wall made contact with the team on the ground. After the information update, the crew took off and found the four hikers just a few minutes later.

“As soon as we passed over the ridgeline we found them in about three minutes. They had a small campfire going and I think that’s what clued us in,” Calise said. “Because we had no way of contacting the ground element, and because we couldn’t land in the same place, we kind of flashed our lights on and off and started hovering around until they got the hint.”

Wall hoisted down to begin making patient assessments. By this time, the HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter was running low on fuel. The crew decided to leave Wall with the patients to continue to treat them.

“I decided to give her an IV too, while we were waiting,” Wall said. “I also looked at her ankle because she started complaining about her left ankle.”

When the crew returned, they began to hoist the patients into the helicopter one by one.

“There’s a severe slope because of the mountain,” Calise said. “Regardless of whether we’re using the system in the aircraft that assists us with hovering or doing it completely manually, you’re looking at a horizon that’s tilted by 40 degrees and you have a tree 10 feet in front of you, 10 feet to the left.”

Each crewmember had to be laser focused on the task-at-hand. Fons hovered the helicopter, keeping it as steady as possible, Larangiera on the pendant raised and lowered Wall, and Calise managed the whole situation.

“You kind of have to be aware for the whole mission. For ours especially, being down in the trees, you have to clear the rotor disc so you don’t hit the trees,” Larangiera said. “You have to make sure you’re not going to drift down and right and not be able to recover, pull up the medic in a timely fashion with the patients – you kind of have a deadline if someone’s sick.”

The crew successfully loaded three of the women into the aircraft, and the fourth felt well enough to walk back down the mountain. They were transported to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo.

The crew then made the hour flight back to Biggs Army Airfield, arriving after 4 a.m.

“Hoist isn’t that slow, but seven minutes in aviation is a lifetime, there’s so much time to get stressed out,” Calise said. “Under the conditions, that time is amplified … total flight time was 4½ hours, so it was a long flight.”

The complexity of the hoist was a first for many of the crewmembers, but real-world missions such as this also serve as great training.

“Not having a lot of experience, it was very eye opening and it was very good- it was real-world but it was also a very good training experience at the same time,” said Fons, who’s a relatively new pilot. “Having an instructor pilot (Calise) there, you could tell he was letting me get to the points where I felt uncomfortable and then kind of reeling me in.”

In the aviation world, training to a standard is critical. Bodensteiner said the crew’s ability to execute professionally, efficiently and complete the mission is because of their extensive training. He added that real-world missions prepare Soldiers for combat.

“Being able to do these stateside real-world missions without the stress of combat helps prepares us for when we do add that stressor,” Bodensteiner said.

