CAB inducts 130 NCOs

Newly inducted noncommissioned officers pose for a photo with Command Sgt. Maj. James Hall, command sergeant major, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Vogl, commandant of the Noncommissioned Officers Academy, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lance Lehr, former command sergeant major of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, during a NCO induction ceremony at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here May 12. Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanjie Patterson, CAB, 1st AD.

By Staff Sgt. Tanjie Patterson, CAB, 1st AD, Public Affairs:

(El Paso, Texas, May. 18, 2017) Members of the noncommissioned officer corps welcomed 130 “Iron Eagle” NCOs into their ranks during an induction ceremony at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy here May 12.

“Achieving the rank of sergeant is a big deal and it should be recognized and celebrated,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Hall, command sergeant major, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and the ceremony’s host. “From that day on, even if they achieve sergeant major, they will have sergeant in their title.”

The tradition of commemorating the passing of a Soldier to an NCO can be traced to the army of Frederick the Great, the King of Prussia from 1740 to 1786. Before one could be recognized in the full status of a NCO, he was required to stand four watches – one every four days. Today, leaders commemorate this rite of passage as a celebration of the newly promoted joining the ranks of a professional NCO corps, and emphasize and build on the pride they all share as members of such an elite corps.

“The induction ceremony builds and emphasizes the pride in which we share as members of an elite corps,” said Master Sgt. Robert Horn, operations sergeant major, CAB, 1st AD. “The concept of inducting and celebrating newly promoted noncommissioned officers into the corps has been a long-standing tradition.”

During the ceremony, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Lance Lehr, former command sergeant major, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, addressed the inductees.

“Remember to wear the armor of integrity at all times, on and off duty, in the field, deployed or at home station. Your Soldiers expect it, your leaders demand it and it is the right thing to do,” Lehr said.

Following the speech, the inductees repeated the Charge of the NCO, where they confirm their status as an NCO. Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Vogl, commandant of the Fort Bliss Noncommissioned Officers Academy, led the charge. After the charge, the inductees lined up and individually walked through a wooden archway signifying their transition from junior Soldier to NCO.

“Being a part of something bigger than oneself is what I felt going through the rite of passage. Overwhelmed with a sense of accomplishment, I’m ready to lead from the front,” said Sgt. Harold Goins, an inductee at the ceremony.

The ceremony concluded with the inductees, as well as all NCOs in attendance, reciting the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer.

