Buffalo Soldiers, Troopers Motorcycle Club carries on legacy

By Wendy Brown, Fort Bliss Bugle Editor:

(El Paso, Texas, Feb. 23, 2017) Every Saturday and Sunday at about 7:45 a.m., members of the Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club ride through the Buffalo Soldier Gate at Concordia Cemetery in El Paso to raise seven flags in honor of the Buffalo Soldiers.

The flags include the American flag, the Texas flag, the MIA-POW flag and the flags of the 9th Cavalry, the 10th Cavalry, the 24th Infantry and the 25th Infantry regiments – the regiments the Buffalo Soldiers belonged to when they served in Arizona, Indian Territories, New Mexico and Texas in the late 1800s.

Most members of the club are veterans, active duty service members or police officers, and as they looked forward to riding in the Inter Club Council of El Paso 2017 Black History Parade that begins at the corner of Pershing Road and Montana Ave. at 10 a.m. Saturday, they said they are proud to carry on the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers year round.

The Buffalo Soldiers got their start when Congress authorized six regiments of black Soldiers in 1866 (later consolidated into four), according to Army history. There were about 5,000 Buffalo Soldiers, and they made up about 10 percent of the total force that guarded the western frontier from 1866 to 1891. They came from the north and the south, were mostly in their 20s when they joined and had a previous occupation other than Soldier, according to a database on the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum website.

The flags at the cemetery are part of a larger monument that includes 42 headstones for Buffalo Soldiers, five benches where people can sit and reflect and markers that include historical information. Members of the motorcycle club established the monument in 2009, said Nathan “Motown” Mack, the club’s president, vice president of the club’s national association and a retired sergeant major.

Mack and Bill “Red” Morgan, the club’s vice president and a retired command sergeant major, said the history of the Buffalo Soldiers is important because of the legacy they created. A stone at the front of the monument states: “Dedicated to the Buffalo Soldiers of yesteryear. They are our heritage. We are their legacy. Lest we forget.”

Most historians agree Native Americans gave the Buffalo Soldiers their nickname because they thought their hair resembled that of a buffalo, and because they were as bold as buffalos in battle.

“People like to say they got their name because of the hair,” said Johnny “Duke” Noel, a probationary member of the club. “The Indians saw that, yes, but the Indians respected them for their fierceness and their fighting ability because they could endure. That’s where they got their name the Buffalo Soldiers, and it’s a legacy, so when you see most military guys (in the club), we are their legacy.”

Mack and Morgan said each unit made significant contributions to securing the West, and 23 Buffalo Soldiers have received the Medal of Honor, according to the Buffalo Soldier Research Museum in Indianapolis.

One of the 10th Cav. Regt.’s biggest achievements in the El Paso area was running Apache Chief Victorio into Mexico, where federales killed him, Morgan said, and an Army history states 30 members from all four units died fighting with the Rough Riders at San Juan Hill in 1898. Members of the 9th Cav. Regt. and 25th Inf. Regt. are well known for taking care of wagon trains and settlers, Mack said.

The 10th Cav. Regt. was also the unit of Henry Ossian Flipper, the first African American to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, according to a historical marker at the McCall Neighborhood Center at 3231 Wyoming Ave., El Paso. He graduated in 1877.

Flipper lived in El Paso for 10 years after a racially motivated accusation of embezzlement caused him to be court martialed and leave the Army, according to the marker. He worked as a civil mining engineer, surveyor and translator. Although he died in 1940, the Army granted him an honorable discharge in 1976 and President Bill Clinton pardoned him and cleared his name in 1999.

Another famous Buffalo Soldier is Cathay Williams, the first black woman to enlist in the Army. According to an Army history, she enlisted under the name of William Cathay in 1866 (women were not allowed to enlist at the time) and served in the 38th Infantry Regiment until she was injured and a doctor discovered her true gender.

Although the Buffalo Soldiers honored at the monument aren’t buried there, many are buried nearby. Entering the cemetery through the gate around the corner on East Yandell Dr., many of them are buried to the right.

Eldon A. Woodie, director of the Fort Bliss National Cemetery, said there are 10 Buffalo Soldiers buried at Fort Bliss National Cemetery – six in sections A, B and C, three in section FF and one in section O. All but two of the Buffalo Soldiers were assigned to the 10th Cav. Regt., and the other two were assigned to the 9th Cav. Regt.

Sonny Zamorano, caretaker of Concordia Cemetery for 40 years, said he doesn’t know for sure why some Buffalo Soldiers are buried at Concordia and others at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, but he believes it is possibly because Fort Bliss was located at Camp Concordia from March 1868 to December 1876.

Also, in the earlier days of national cemeteries, mostly Soldiers who died on active duty were buried there, Woodie said. The Buffalo Soldiers buried at Concordia might have left the Army, stayed in El Paso and died later.

As for the motorcycle club, Mack said it is not a requirement to be a veteran, an African American or a man to join the club. Unlike many motorcycle clubs, the Buffalo Soldiers allow women to be full members, he said.

There are more than 100 chapters of the club throughout the country, and members from all over have contributed to the monument by buying commemorative bricks for $50, said Dedo “DA BOSS” Wakefield, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club and a retired sergeant first class. This year, bricks go on sale March 1.

Lisa “Desert Diva” Lee, a member of the club and a master sergeant in the Army Reserves, said she is one of the newer members, and she enjoys it because of their dedication to community service.

“The Buffalo Soldiers, they just get right in there within the community and they just help so many people out,” she said. “Then to have a memorial such as this, because a lot of people don’t know the history behind the Buffalo Soldiers, having something like this that people can put eyes on and be able to come and visit, it’s a great thing.”

For an alphabetical index of Buffalo Soldiers by name, occupation, birthplace, age, date of birth, place of enlistment and unit, visit the website of the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, (located in Houston), at http://www.buffalosoldiersmuseum.com/soldiers.php?page=1&filter=all.

For more information on African Americans in the U.S. Army, visit https://www.army.mil/africanamericans/index.html.