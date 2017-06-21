Btry. C, 4th Bn., 1st FA, DIVARTY, best in the Army

By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 22, 2017) The U.S. Army Field Artillery branch awarded Battery C, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, the 2016 Henry A. Knox Award at Wilson Field here June 15.

The award, established in 1924, is named after the first U.S. Army Chief of Artillery and first U.S. Secretary of War, and recognizes the best active Army field artillery battery based on performance, excellence, leadership and proficiency.

Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, commandant of U.S. Army Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and chief of field artillery, presented the award to the “Copperhead” battery and expressed the significance of this prestigious award.

“This award goes back almost a hundred years and it is a source of pride for us at Fort Sill, as we recognize the best battery in the Army,” Maranian said. “Not only has it become a part of your battery’s legacy, it has become a part of DIVARTY, and the Iron Division’s legacy and for that I commend you.”

The “Copperhead” battery is the newest addition to the battalion and it faced an expeditious timeline to become proficient on weapon systems before conducting a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and later deploying to Iraq in 2016.

“I am deeply proud of the Soldiers, NCOs and officers of the ‘Copperhead’ battery for all their hard work and dedication in the numerous training exercises and execution of the deployment,” said 1st Sgt. James C. Young, former first sergeant of Btry. C, 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt. “They embodied professionalism, honor and pride in their battery and craft.”

With outstanding performances at NTC, as well as winning the Division Artillery Readiness Test, Btry. C proved to be up to the task and was chosen as the lead fires element, deploying ahead of its battalion.

During the deployment they assisted the Iraqi Security Forces with suppressive fire and were the key element in the clearance of Daesh and foreign fighters from Fallujah.

The battalion mastered the use of Rocket Assisted Projectiles with Precision Guidance Kit, smoke, illumination and Excalibur rounds. Their efforts have resulted in the awarding of 49 Combat Action Badges and the furthest documented effective range of an Excalibur mission.

“The ‘Copperheads’ lead the way in every initiative and mission entrusted to the battalion,” said Lt. Col. Thomas A. Caldwell, battalion commander, Btry. C, 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt. “In my 18 years as a field artilleryman, it is rare to encounter a unit this new with an identity and reputation of excellence that consistently precedes it beyond the confines of a firing battery’s scope.”

Maranian finished his speech with advice to the artillerymen.

“Keep that fire in the eyes, keep that steel in the belly and keep this legacy of quality going,” he said.