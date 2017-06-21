My GECU

Btry. C, 4th Bn., 1st FA, DIVARTY, best in the Army

Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, commandant, U.S. Army Field Artillery School and Chief of Field Artillery, hangs the 2016 Henry A. Knox Award streamer on the Battery C, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery’s guidon at Wilson Field here June 15. The award is awarded to a single field artillery battery each year, recognizing it as the most outstanding field artillery battery in the active duty Army. Photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr, 24th Press Camp HQ .

Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, commandant, U.S. Army Field Artillery School and Chief of Field Artillery, hangs the 2016 Henry A. Knox Award streamer on the Battery C, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery’s guidon at Wilson Field here June 15. The award is awarded to a single field artillery battery each year, recognizing it as the most outstanding field artillery battery in the active duty Army. Photos by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr, 24th Press Camp HQ .

By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr, 24th Press Camp Headquarters:

(El Paso, Texas, June. 22, 2017) The U.S. Army Field Artillery branch awarded Battery C, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, the 2016 Henry A. Knox Award at Wilson Field here June 15.

The award, established in 1924, is named after the first U.S. Army Chief of Artillery and first U.S. Secretary of War, and recognizes the best active Army field artillery battery based on performance, excellence, leadership and proficiency.

Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, commandant of U.S. Army Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and chief of field artillery, presented the award to the “Copperhead” battery and expressed the significance of this prestigious award.

“This award goes back almost a hundred years and it is a source of pride for us at Fort Sill, as we recognize the best battery in the Army,” Maranian said. “Not only has it become a part of your battery’s legacy, it has become a part of DIVARTY, and the Iron Division’s legacy and for that I commend you.”

The “Copperhead” battery is the newest addition to the battalion and it faced an expeditious timeline to become proficient on weapon systems before conducting a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and later deploying to Iraq in 2016.

“I am deeply proud of the Soldiers, NCOs and officers of the ‘Copperhead’ battery for all their hard work and dedication in the numerous training exercises and execution of the deployment,” said 1st Sgt. James C. Young, former first sergeant of Btry. C, 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt. “They embodied professionalism, honor and pride in their battery and craft.”

With outstanding performances at NTC, as well as winning the Division Artillery Readiness Test, Btry. C proved to be up to the task and was chosen as the lead fires element, deploying ahead of its battalion.

Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, commandant, U.S. Army Field Artillery School and Chief of Field Artillery, speaks to Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, after presenting them with the 2016 Henry A. Knox Award at Wilson Field here June 15. The Henry A. Knox streamer is awarded to top active duty field artillery battery in the Army.

Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian, commandant, U.S. Army Field Artillery School and Chief of Field Artillery, speaks to Soldiers assigned to Battery C, 4th Battalion, 1st Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Division Artillery, after presenting them with the 2016 Henry A. Knox Award at Wilson Field here June 15. The Henry A. Knox streamer is awarded to top active duty field artillery battery in the Army.

During the deployment they assisted the Iraqi Security Forces with suppressive fire and were the key element in the clearance of Daesh and foreign fighters from Fallujah.

The battalion mastered the use of Rocket Assisted Projectiles with Precision Guidance Kit, smoke, illumination and Excalibur rounds. Their efforts have resulted in the awarding of 49 Combat Action Badges and the furthest documented effective range of an Excalibur mission.

“The ‘Copperheads’ lead the way in every initiative and mission entrusted to the battalion,” said Lt. Col. Thomas A. Caldwell, battalion commander, Btry. C, 4th Bn., 1st FA Regt. “In my 18 years as a field artilleryman, it is rare to encounter a unit this new with an identity and reputation of excellence that consistently precedes it beyond the confines of a firing battery’s scope.”

Maranian finished his speech with advice to the artillerymen.

“Keep that fire in the eyes, keep that steel in the belly and keep this legacy of quality going,” he said.

Share

Short URL: http://fortblissbugle.com/?p=41965

Posted by on Jun 21 2017. Filed under Unit News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Advertisement Harvest Christian Center Advertisement Wells Fargo Advertisement Great Clips Advertisement Call Now to Advertise

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Advertisement Western Tech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes | The Bugle and The Bugle Online are published by Laven Publishing each Thursday.
The Bugle is an unofficial publication authorized by AR 360-1 and printed each Thursday in the interest of the Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, communities. It is the only publication allowed to be distributed on Fort Bliss property. The contents of The Bugle are not necessarily the views of, or endorsed by, the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, or The Laven Group, LLC. The appearance of advertising in The Bugle does not constitute endorsement of the products or services advertised. Any article or service advertised in The Bugle will be made available for purchase, use or patronage without regard to any non-merit factor of consumers. If a violation or rejection of this equal opportunity policy by an advertiser is confirmed, advertising from that source will be discontinued until the violation is corrected. The Bugle has a circulation of 15,000 copies. Editorial content is prepared, edited and provided by the Public Affairs Office of Fort Bliss, Bldg. 15, (915) 568-4088 or fax (915) 568-3749. Items submitted for publication in The Bugle should be sent to fortblissbugle@gmail.com, or sent to Fort Bliss, Texas 79916, by noon on Friday before issue. All submissions become Army property and should be typed, double-spaced with the author’s name, signature, and mailing address. Photos should have information attached describing photo and have photographer’s full name. The editor reserves the right to reject or edit all submissions or advertising that do not conform to The Bugle’s journalistic standards. All photos are U.S. Army unless otherwise designated. The Bugle’s classified ad page is a free service reserved for active duty personnel, military retirees, military family members and DAC’s only. Because there is no fee, the only advertisements permitted to be published on this page are ads that cannot be considered commercial ventures. Ads must be written on the standard form published from time to time, or located at Bldg. 15. As classified ads are personal in nature, The Bugle cannot publish ads received through “Shotgun” mail or by fax. The Bugle is a registered trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Jan. 12, 1988, #1472244. The Bugle is published by the commanding general of Fort Bliss through The Laven Group, LLC, 7717 Lockheed Drive, Suite A, El Paso, Texas 79925 • 772-0934, fax; 772-1594, email: susan@lavenpublishing.com. Check out the online version of The Bugle at http://fortblissbugle.com. Click on the e-Edition tab to view the entire newspaper electronically. For Bugle advertising information, call the Laven Publishing Group at 915-772-0934. For rates and mechanical information, visit http://lavenpublishing.com and click on the advertise tab.